Emirates posts $3.4 bln half-year loss as COVID-19 hits flights

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Emirates lost $3.4 billion in the
first six months of the year, tipping the Dubai state-owned
airline's holding company into its first half-year loss in more
than thirty years.
The carrier, which temporarily suspended operations this
year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, said global
flight and travel restrictions meant revenue dropped 75% to $3.2
billion as passenger traffic fell 95% to 1.5 million.
Emirates Group, which includes the airline, said its
workforce had shrunk by 24% to 81,334 staff as of Sept 30.
The airline confirmed it had received $2 billion in
financial assistance from the government of Dubai as an equity
investment.
Emirates had reported a 862 million dirham profit for the
first half of the previous year.
