Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Emirates suspends Nigerian flights again over trapped ticket sales

11/03/2022 | 03:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Emirates Boeing 777 planes at Dubai International Airport

LAGOS (Reuters) - Dubai's Emirates has suspended flights to Nigeria for the second time since September citing an inability to repatriate funds from Africa's biggest economy, the airline said on Thursday.

Nigeria is facing severe dollar shortages, forcing many citizens and business to seek forex on the black market, where the naira currency has progressively weakened.

An Emirates spokesperson said the airline had attended several meetings with the Nigerian government and proposed ways to clear a backlog of blocked funds.

"This included the repatriation and receipt of at least 80% of our remaining blocked funds by the end of October 2022, in addition to providing a guaranteed mechanism to avoid future repatriation accumulation challenges and delays," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Under these extraordinary circumstances Emirates had no option but to suspend flights to/from Nigeria from 29 October 2022 to mitigate against further losses moving forward."

A spokesman for Nigerian aviation ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.

Emirates did not say how much it was owed in Nigeria but the airline resumed flights in September after the Nigerian central bank released $265 million to airlines to settle outstanding ticket sales.

Nigeria, which gets roughly 90% of its foreign exchange from oil, is struggling to produce due to pipeline theft and years of underinvestment.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.75% 94.58 Delayed Quote.21.57%
WTI -0.96% 88.098 Delayed Quote.18.06%
Latest news "Economy"
03:36pBrazil's Petrobras to pay out $8.5 billion dividend amid squabble
RE
03:25pEmirates suspends Nigerian flights again over trapped ticket sales
RE
03:23pSOFTS-Robusta coffee hits 15-month low, arabica coffee down nearly 5%
RE
03:10pU.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor won't block extradition linked to S. Korea ferry sinking
RE
03:06pZoom says it has fixed issue preventing access to platform
RE
03:05pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.67% to Settle at $5.9750 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pMarketmind: Massaging the message
RE
02:58pAmerican Axle attracts interest from potential suitors - Bloomberg News
RE
02:55pValero says no injuries in Corpus Christi refinery fire
RE
02:50pFrench MP brings parliament to a halt by yelling 'Go back to Africa' to Black MP
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP : Downgraded to Neutral by Deutsche Bank
2Analysis-Weary investors see little respite to Fed hike gloom
3Stellantis N : Third Quarter 2022 Shipments and Revenues
4Bank of England makes historic rate hike despite 'very challenging' out..
5GN Store Nord A/S: GN Store Nord's Audio division revises financial gui..

HOT NEWS