Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Emission Reductions Program in Sangha and Likouala

04/08/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Abstract
  • Key Details
  • Finances
  • Ratings
  • Results
Development Objective
To make payments to the Program Entity for measured, reported, and verified greenhouse gas emission reductions from reduced deforest ation, forest degradation and the enhancement of forest carbon stocks in Sangha and Likouala of the Republic of Congo, and to distri bute these payments in accordance with an agreed Benefit Sharing Plan
Key Details
Project Details
  • Project ID

    P163361

  • Status

    Active

  • Team Leader

    David Maleki

  • Borrower 2

    Republic of Congo - Ministry of Finance and Budget

  • Country

    Congo, Republic of

  • Approval Date

    (as of board presentation)

    April 6, 2021

  • Total Project Cost 1

    US$ 97.38 million

  • Implementing Agency

    Republic of Congo - Ministry of Forest Economy

  • Region

    Africa West

  • Approval FY 3

    2021

  • Commitment Amount

    US$ 0.00 million

  • Environmental Category

    B

  • Last Update Date

    April 2, 2021

  • Closing Date

    N/A

  • Consultant Services required

    Yes

  • Notes

    1. Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show current commitments Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

    2. Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant.

    3. 'Approval FY' is the World Bank's fiscal year in which the project was approved (or dropped if the status is dropped). The fiscal year is from July 1 - June 30. For example, July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 is FY21.

Sectors
No data available.
Themes
No data available.
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
Financier Commitments
The Forest Carbon Partnership Facility - Carbon Fund 97.38
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment N/A
IDA Commitment N/A
IBRD + IDA Commitment N/A
Lending Instrument Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount 97.38
Total Project Cost** 97.38
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of March 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Financier Approval Date Closing Date Principal Disbursed Repayments Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of March 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Period Financier Transaction Type Amount (US$)
Footnotes

*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.

** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.

Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
No data available.
COMPLETION RATINGS
No data available.
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
No data available.
Results Framework
No data available.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 21:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pANTERO RESOURCES  : and Antero Midstream Announce New Executive Management Responsibilities
PR
05:58pCMS proposes to increase SNF payments in FY 2022
PU
05:56pMARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S A  : Final Statement of Voting
PU
05:53pQUALSTAR  : How the Layers of Data Security Offered by Magnetic Tape Storage Can Protect Your Business
PU
05:53pBARRICK GOLD  : Notice of Release of First Quarter 2021 Results
PU
05:53pANTERO MIDSTREAM  : Resources and Midstream Announce Retirement of Co-Founder Glen Warren
PR
05:52pDOMO  : Why ‘Modern BI for All' Took Center Stage at Domopalooza
PU
05:52pNotice of Release of Barrick's First Quarter 2021 Results
GL
05:52pMEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT  : Announces Pricing of $12.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
05:50pORDINA N  : AGM adopts 2020 financial statements
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3Tech rally leads S&P to record high as Treasury yields dip, dollar softens
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ