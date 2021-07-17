Emission reforms completed or under way in two-thirds of China steelmaking capacity

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Reuters) -

* 237 steel making enterprises have completed or are currently implementing ultra-low emission reforms, reported state media China Securities Journal on Saturday citing the China Iron and Steel Industry Association (CISA).

* This is equivalent to about 650 million tonnes of crude steel production capacity, accounting for 61% of China's crude steel production capacity.

* CISA has also finalized a draft framework to implement carbon peak goals in the iron and steel industry.

* China is the world's top steel producer, and the industry accounts for 15% of China's total greenhouse gas emissions. China, the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter, aims to bring emissions to a peak before 2030, and become "carbon neutral" by 2060.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Kim Coghill)