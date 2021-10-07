Log in
Emles Advisors Announces Closure of Emles Protective Allocation ETF

10/07/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
Emles Advisors LLC (“Emles”) announced that it will liquidate and close the Emles Protective Allocation ETF (the “Fund”). Based on the recommendation of the Fund’s adviser, Emles, the Board of Trustees concluded that liquidating and closing would be in the best interest of the Fund and its shareholders.

The Fund will not accept creation orders after Thursday, October 21st 2021. The last day of trading on Cboe BZX Exchange will be October 28th 2021.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Fund prior to market close on October 28th 2021, and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The Fund will liquidate on or about November 8th, 2021 (the “Liquidation Date”).

Between October 29th 2021 and the Liquidation Date, the Fund will be in the process of closing down and liquidating its portfolio. This process will result in the Fund increasing its cash holdings and, as a consequence, not tracking its underlying index.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all shareholders who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares. These distributions are taxable events. In addition, this payment to shareholders may include accrued capital gains and dividends. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund's net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Fund. Once the distributions are complete, the Funds will terminate.

For the current list of Emles offerings, go to www.emles.com

About Emles Advisors LLC – founded by Gabriel Hammond and Dave Saxena is an asset manager dedicated to developing unique, differentiated investment strategies for retail investors, financial advisors and institutional clients.

Disclosures

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. This and other information are contained in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.emles.com or by calling +1 (833) 673-2661. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.


© Business Wire 2021
