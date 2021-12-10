Emles Advisors Collects Two Wins From the Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards

Emles Advisors wins Index Provider of the Year and Newcomer Fixed Income ETF of the Year.

Emles Advisors (“Emles”), an asset management firm built to solve the unique challenges of today’s markets, won two awards at the 2021 ceremony for the Fund Intelligence Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards.

Emles won in the following categories:

Index Provider of the Year – Emles Indexing The majority of Emles’ ETFs track thoughtfully designed proprietary indexes, including the Emles American Manufacturing Index, Emles Global Luxury 50 Index, and the Emles Federal Contractors Index.

Newcomer Fixed Income ETF of the Year – Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (REC) The Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (REC) is the first ETF to offer a portfolio of corporate bonds issued by real estate companies.



In addition to the awards won, Emles was shortlisted for Newcomer ETF Firm of the Year, the Emles Made in America ETF (AMER) was shortlisted for the Newcomer Thematic ETF of the Year and the Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (EOPS) was shortlisted for the Newcomer Alternative ETF of the Year.

“This recognition is validation of both the performance of our proprietary indexes and innovative, one-of-a-kind real estate credit ETF,” said Gabriel Hammond, Founder and CEO of Emles. “We are honored by these accolades at Emles and I congratulate our hard-working team on this achievement.”

Fund Intelligence’s Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards honor fund management professionals and firms for achievements in leadership, marketing, governance, and performance contributions to the industry. The Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards 2021 were held virtually on Thursday, October 14th.

​​About Emles Advisors LLC

Emles Advisors is an asset manager dedicated to identifying and developing unique, differentiated investment strategies for retail investors, financial advisors and institutional clients. Founded by Gabriel Hammond and Dave Saxena, the Emles team combines its collective experience, ingenuity and thoughtful research to provide investors with creative solutions that meet today’s investment challenges. Please visit www.emles.com for more information.

