Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Emmy-Award Winning Veteran Journalist Jeff Michael joins EKA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 10:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran Los Angeles television journalist Jeff Michael has joined strategic communications firm EKA as a Joint Venture Partner.

Michael brings his more than 35 years of news reporting, anchoring and producing to EKA, adding his expertise to the firms media relations, litigation support, crisis communications and political campaign management capabilities.

“Jeff Michael is one of the most respected names in journalism and he brings world-class talent and a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team,” said Matt Knabe, Managing Partner at EKA. “It is a major coup for us to get someone of his caliber and experience and we are excited to have Jeff join the EKA team.”

Michael has been a respected presence in Los Angeles and throughout Southern California for three decades. He brings with him the unique background of leading teams at KCBS/KCAL, KTTV Fox 11 and ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Michael’s distinguished career in journalism includes numerous awards and accomplishments. He is the recipient of multiple Emmy and Southern California Radio & TV News Association awards and is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists and the Television Academy.

Organizations need to ensure that their messages are clear and on point and have a compelling story to tell. Michael will play a crucial part in working with clients on media relations strategy. In addition, utilizing this background, he will also serve as an expert witness regarding media practices.

About EKA
EKA is a strategic communications firm specializing in lobbying, public affairs, crisis communications and litigation support. EKA’s roster of over 150 clients includes companies such as Enterprise Rent-A-Car, LegalZoom, AT&T, BNSF Railway, Westfield, Association of Deputy District Attorneys, Waste Management, and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.ekapr.com.

Eric W. Rose (213) 741-1500 x 525 or Eric@ekapr.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:13aCHOICE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS : Inks Deal with Merrick Bank
BU
10:11aBANK OF IRELAND : cuts post office ATMs
AQ
10:11aFacebook Moves Into Cloud Gaming
DJ
10:10aTSX falls on energy weakness as surging virus cases weigh
RE
10:10aRolls-Royce seeks $2.6 bln in make-or-break share issue
RE
10:10aFACTSET RESEARCH : Which S&P 500 Industries Are Reporting the Largest Year-Over-Year Earnings Declines in Q3?
PU
10:10aHIPOTEKARNA BANKA PODGORICA : 30.09.2020.-Balance-sheet-and-income-statement
PU
10:10aLUCARA DIAMOND : Third Quarter 2020 Results to be Released Tuesday, November 10, 2020
PU
10:10aFIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
10:10aALTECH ADVANCED MATERIALS : Praticipation of AAM in Altech Industries Germany GmbH
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP goes all in on cloud, scraps mid-term margin goals
2Bayer to acquire Asklepios Bio in foray into gene therapy worth up to $4 billion
3EUROSTOXX : Coronavirus restrictions, SAP slump hit European stocks
4SAP SE : SAP SE : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
5Microsoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group