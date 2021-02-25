Emory University :'s Compassion Center Announces Plans for Global 21-Day Compassion Challenge That Begins March 6, 2021

Emory University’s Center for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics, with the support of His Holiness The Dalai Lama, will kick off a 21-Day Compassion Challenge March 6, 2021.

The 21-Day Compassion Challenge is designed to help people recognize their capacity for compassion and learn how to practice it daily. Over the course of three weeks, participants progress sequentially through a series of topics that explore the transformative power of compassion. Each topic is engaged through guided meditations, simple everyday actions, and reflective journaling – done virtually at a time convenient to the participant. The course is FREE; register at CompassionShift.Emory.edu.

“Cultivating compassion toward self and others is the urgent need of our time,” said Lobsang Tenzin Negi, executive director of the Compassion Center. “Compassion is a basic capacity of the human heart that helps us live in harmony with ourselves, others, and our planet. It is our hope that people around the world will devote time during the 21 days exploring the ways compassion can create conditions for a more peaceful and just world, so our planet and its residents flourish.”

The Challenge begins March 6th at 10:30am ET with a live celebration at www.facebook.com/compassionshift. The day’s events include live, guided meditations in multiple languages, panel discussions, entertainment, and inspirational messages from The Dalai Lama, actor Richard Gere, and others.

The 21-Day Compassion Challenge is part of a new initiative called The Compassion Shift. Designed to promote an understanding of the nature and benefits of compassion, The Compassion Shift works to advance a global culture of compassion through educational programs tailored to all sectors of society including education, healthcare, business and human services. The program is supported by the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation and it launched December 8th with a webinar featuring His Holiness in conversation with Melani Walton, Co-Founder of the Foundation, and Sanjay Gupta, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent. Over 580,000 people from 72 countries participated.

The Center for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics at Emory University supports a research-based approach to educating both heart and mind. An academic collaboration that began in 1998 between Emory and His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the Center investigates the science of compassion and supports its practical implementation. Current programming under The Compassion Shift includes SEE Learning®, CBCT® Compassion Training, and the Emory-Tibet Science Initiative.

