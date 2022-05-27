Log in
'Emotional' ABBA reunite ahead of virtual London gigs

05/27/2022 | 12:24am EDT
STORY: Members Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson posed for photos at the star-studded launch of the much-anticipated and immersive new ABBA concert show called "ABBA Voyage", featuring digital representations of the four band members created by motion-capture technology.

Faltskog said the band were "all very happy" to be back in London, after so long for the singer.

"I haven't been here for I don't know how many years. It is so nice to see all the faces and all the expectations and everything. It goes right into your heart and I am so happy to be here. I love you all," she told Reuters.

The show follows the launch of "Voyage" in November 2021, the first album with fresh songs since "The Visitors" in 1981, released just before the band split and coinciding with the break-up of Bjorn's marriage to singer Agnetha Faltskog and Benny's to Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

"Voyage" contains 10 songs, all previously unpublished material apart from "Just a Notion," which was first recorded in 1978.

While the digital show could run and run, ABBA themselves - all now in their 70s - may call it a day.

Ulvaeus joked back in November that "the avatars are taking over now", but that the band wanted to leave fans with "good music".

Fans can catch the four ABBA-tars - accompanied by a live band - singing a selection of old hits and songs from the new album at a purpose-built ABBA Arena in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.


© Reuters 2022
