Emperor Energy : 1 Feb 21 – Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of Consideration Class (6) and Person's votes change relevant interest change (4) given in relation number of affected changed to change(5) securities affected 17/1/2021 ASOF dilution due to shares issue n/a n/a n/a

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association