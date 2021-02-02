Log in
Emperor Energy : 1 Feb 21 – Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

02/02/2021 | 01:07am EST
605 page 1/2 15 J uly 2001

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Emperor Energy Limited

ACN / ARSN

006 024 764

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

The Australian Special Opportunity Fund LP ("ASOF")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

n/a

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated

2. Changes in relevant interests

17/1/2021

23/11/2020

23/11/2020

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class (6) and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

change (4)

given in relation

number of

affected

changed

to change(5)

securities

affected

17/1/2021

ASOF

dilution due to shares issue

n/a

n/a

n/a

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

ASOF

444 Madison Avenue Floor 41 New York, New York 10022 USA

The Lind Partners LLC

444 Madison Avenue Floor 41 New York, New York 10022 USA

Signature

print name

Hyelin Kim

capacity

CFO

sign here

date 29/1/2021

605 page 2/2 15 J uly 2001

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emperor Energy Limited published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 06:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
