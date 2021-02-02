Emperor Energy : 27 Jan 21 – Quarterly Activities Report

27 January 2021 ASX Market Announcements ASX Limited 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000 December 2020 Quarterly Activities Report Highlights Suspension and Extension of Vic/P47 Permit Term

Finalisation of all Payments to Geological Consultants 3D-Geo Extension of Vic/P47 Permit Term On 30 December 2020, Emperor Energy Limited (EMP or the Company) announced that the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Regulator (NOPTA) had approved the Company's application to suspend and extend the primary term of the Vic/P47 Exploration Permit by a period of 30 months out to 22 August 2023. The approval from NOPTA extends the timing for drilling of the Judith 2 Exploration Well by 30 months from February 2021 to August 2023. Emperor Energy's application for suspension and extension of the Permit Years 1-3 work program commitments was based on 2 factors: The imminent availability of new seismic data that will be generated from the Multi Client 3D (MC3D) seismic acquisition that was completed across the Offshore Gippsland Basin in July 2020 by global seismic acquisition and processing company CGG. This survey included the Judith Gas Field in Vic/P47.

The combined impact of COVID-19 on the petroleum exploration industry. Management Comment Emperor Energy Director Phil McNamara said at the time: "It is pleasing to see that NOPTA has recognized the volume of work already completed by Emperor Energy towards progressing the exploration of the Judith Gas Field by providing this extension of the Permit Term. The additional time will allow Emperor Energy to accurately assess the new seismic data, further develop planning of the well, and progress securing an Exploration and Development Partner for the project without the threat of a pending Permit Deadline"

Share Placement Plan closes well supported and raises $656,000 The Company announced on 16 October 2020 that it had received firm commitments to raise $656,000 through the issue of 23,428,571 new shares at 2.8 cents per share (The Share Placement Plan) in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.2, Exception 5, to Rule 7.1 and 7.1A "Security Purchase Plan" The Placement was non-brokered and attracted strong demand from existing shareholders who expressed their continuing support for the Company. The net proceeds of the Placement strengthen the Company's balance sheet and provide important funding to continue the Company's exploration activities. The Shares were issued at $0.028 which was a 10% discount to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of Emperor Energy's Shares calculated over the previous 5 days on which sales of Shares were recorded on the ASX up to and including the Closing Date, then rounded down to the nearest one tenth of one cent. The New Shares rank equally with existing fully paid shares of the Company. As far as the Company is aware, no New Shares were issued or agreed to be issued in The Placement to a related party, substantial holder in the Company or otherwise to any person referred to in Listing Rule 10.11. The Directors again wish to thank Shareholders for their participation in the Share Purchase Plan as the Company progresses with the Judith Gas Field Project. Finalisation of all Payments to Geological Consultants 3D-Geo The Company announced on 18 January 2021 that the final payment of previously agreed delayed settlement terms with consultants 3D-Geo had been completed via the allocation of a total of 3,500,000 shares at a price of $0.033 per share to a total value of $115,500. This finalizes all payments for detailed geological studies and associated work carried out by 3D-Geo across a three (3) year time frame in relation to the Judith Gas Field located in Exploration Permit Vic/P47 in the offshore Gippsland Basin, Victoria, Australia. Emperor Energy looks forward to an ongoing technical support relationship with 3D-Geo as work on the Judith Gas Field progresses. Annual General Meeting (AGM) The Company's' AGM was held virtually on 25 November 2020, with all resolutions passing.

Finance At the end of the quarter, 31 December 2020, the Company's cash balance was $712,107. Following shareholder approval at the company's AGM the company settled with creditors issuing 6,982,759 ordinary fully paid shares at $0.029 ($202,500). The company also settled it's debt with 3D Geo Pty Ltd in January 2021 issuing 3,500,000 ordinary fully paid shares at $0.033 per share ($115,500). These transactions strength the company's balance whilst preserving the Company's cash funds. The company paid $39,405 to directors and management for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 for administration and exploration expenses. A summary of the cash flow for the quarter are attached in the Appendix 5B. Tenement holding summary Below is a list of the tenements held by Emperor Energy Limited as of 31 December 2020: Petroleum Tenement Location Beneficial Percentage held Vic/P47 Victoria 100% / Operator Backreef Area Western Australia 100% / Operator We thank shareholders and our team for their ongoing support and welcome any questions they may have. This announcement has been authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors of Emperor Energy Limited Yours faithfully Carl Dumbrell Company Secretary Ph +61 402 277 282 carl@emperorenergy.com.au

