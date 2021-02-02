Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Emperor Energy : 27 Jan 21 – Quarterly Cashflow Report

02/02/2021 | 01:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

EMPEROR ENERGY LIMITED

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

56 006 024 764

31 DECEMBER 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A

(6 months)

$A

1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

14,438

14,438

1.2 Payments for

(a) exploration & evaluation (if expensed)

(75,245)

(121,895)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(49,443)

(85,181)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(221,130)

(334,467)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

-

193

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

-

-

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(331,379)

(526,911)

activities

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

exploration & evaluation (if capitalised)

-

-

(e)

investments

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 1

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A

(6 months)

$A

2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

-

-

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

656,000

656,000

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

-

-

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity

-

-

securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

251,000

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

(25,000)

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

656,000

882,000

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

387,486

357,018

period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(331,379)

(526,911)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

-

-

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

656,000

882,000

(item 3.10 above)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 2

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

  1. Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
  2. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Current quarter

Year to date

$A

(6 months)

$A

-

-

712,107

712,107

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

712

387

5.2

Call deposits

-

-

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

712

387

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

39

associates included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

-

associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 3

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

  1. Loan facilities
  2. Credit standby arrangements
  3. Other (please specify)
  4. Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at quarter

quarter end

end

$A'000

$A'000

  1. Unused financing facilities available at quarter end
  2. Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9)

(331)

8.2

Capitalised exploration & evaluation (Item 2.1(d))

-

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (Item 8.1 + Item 8.2)

(331)

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6)

712

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5)

-

8.6

Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5)

712

8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by

2.15

Item 8.3)

8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

  1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
  2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
  3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 4

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emperor Energy Limited published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 06:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:45aAhold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
GL
01:44aCOMET RIDGE : 02 Feb 2021    Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
01:44aBEIJER ELECTRONICS : A perfect platform for industrial data communication
PU
01:43aPRESS RELEASE : ENCAVIS AG: Hauck & Aufhäuser Investment Banking initiates research coverage
DJ
01:43aENCAVIS AG : Hauck & Aufhäuser Investment Banking initiates research coverage
EQ
01:39aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Japan's SMFG third-quarter net profit drops 8.4%
RE
01:38aVAISALA OYJ : achieves its target to use 100% renewable electricity
PU
01:38aAUTOHOME INC. : Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
PR
01:38aPJSC RUSHYDRO : Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on January 29, 2021
EQ
01:38aPJSC RUSHYDRO : Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on January 29, 2021
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SILVER : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
2S&P 500 posts biggest gain since Nov. 24, led by gains in tech shares
3CODEMASTERS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : CODEMASTERS : Game reboots key to future growth as EA seen posting record rev..
4ALPHABET INC. : All eyes on Alphabet's first-ever disclosure of Google Cloud profit
5EXCLUSIVE: Robinhood explores raising more debt to fulfill Reddit-fueled order frenzy - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ