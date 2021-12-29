|
Empirical analysis of collateral at central counterparties
Working Paper Series
No 131 / December 2021
by
Magdalena Grothe N. Aaron Pancost Stathis Tompaidis
Abstract
This paper studies the risk management of central counterparties (CCPs) using a granular transaction-level dataset. We test whether margining practices are suf- cient relative to portfolio risk and whether CCPs reduce margin requirements in a race-to-the-bottom." We nd that, for some CCPs, margin breaches are predictable ex ante, but the portfolios of more interconnected clearing members are associated with higher margin holdings. While margin requirements increased sig- nicantly around the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, controlling for portfolio and macro-nancial variables, margin breaches did not. Our results indicate that changes in margins should be analyzed alongside margin breaches.
Keywords:
CCP; risk management;
initial margin; variation margin;
JEL classication:
G23; G21; G15;
1 Introduction
Following the 2008 nancial crisis, the G20 and regulators around the world instituted a series of reforms to strengthen the nancial system. One of the key objectives of the G20 Pittsburgh agenda was to move the over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives trading from bilateral transactions to transactions that are cleared through central counterparties (CCPs). This transition was implemented through a series of regulations, resulting in the requirement that standardized OTC derivatives" be cleared through a CCP. While central clearing increases transparency and has the potential to improve risk management, it concentrates risk at CCPs.1 For example, during the recent Covid-19 crisis, collateral called by CCPs increased substantially, and further regulatory measures were recommended to prevent liquidity risks from concentrated margin calls.2
Understanding the risk management practices of CCPs is important for nancial sta- bility, since many CCPs are systemically important nancial institutions. Furthermore, because CCP regulation is principles-based, CCPs may follow dierent risk management strategies in practice. In this paper we use regulatory data collected through the Eu- ropean Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) to study the rst level of resources available to a CCP: margins provided by clearing members to CCPs. We make three contributions. First, we test whether margining practices are sucient relative to portfolio risk and nd that, for some CCPs, margin breaches - instances when a portfolio burns through its margin - are predictable ex ante. Second, we test whether CCPs engage in a race-to-the-bottom" to increase market share by reducing margins, and nd that on the contrary margin requirements are higher at more-interconnected clearing members,
For detailed information on the eects of the G20 nancial regulatory reforms, see Financial Stability Board (2018), as well as the overview in Menkveld and Vuillemey (2020). For a broader discussion on the impact of central clearing on market liquidity and collateral demand, see Due and Zhu (2011),
Due (2018), Due, Scheicher, and Vuillemey (2015) and Cont (2017), as well as Wendt (2015).
2See Bank for International Settlements and International Organization of Securities Commissions (2021), European Systemic Risk Board (2020b) and European Systemic Risk Board (2020d), as well as Huang and Takats (2020a). For earlier discussions of possible systemic risks related to margining, see European Systemic Risk Board (2017) and European Systemic Risk Board (2020c).
after controlling for portfolio characteristics. Third, we show that while margin requirements have risen during the Covid-19 pandemic, controlling for measures of risk at the portfolio and macro level, margin breaches have not become signi cantly more or less frequent. Overall, our results highlight the necessity of analysing the information on margin breaches alongside margins themselves when examining CCP risk management practices.
In the rst of its three contributions, this paper considers determinants of initial margin, as well as excess collateral, posted at a CCP in terms of variables speci c to each portfolio, information related to each clearing member, variables speci c to each CCP and broader macro- nancial variables, and tests whether margining practices|both over time and across CCPs|are sucient relative to portfolio risk. We measure this risk by comparing margins (both required and excess) to daily uctuations in portfolio values. Whenever the change in the portfolio value over the following day is greater than the total margin|an event that we term a margin breach, or portfolio margin crossing"|the CCP would call on the clearing member to provide additional resources. If the clearing member is unable to cover the di erence, that would trigger a default, and the CCP would resort to its additional layers of protection, starting with the defaulting clearing member's contribution to the guarantee fund, and moving if necessary to the CCP's own contribution (skin-in-the-game) and then other clearing members' contributions. Overall, we nd a strong link between portfolio risk and the level of initial margins, as well as some evidence of predictability of margin crossings: the probability of a next-day margin crossing increases with the contract value of a portfolio, and, for some CCPs, crossings become more likely at times of higher nancial market uncertainty (as measured by the VIX).
In more detail, we show that portfolio-speci c variables that capture risk|such as the size of the portfolio, the total value of the portfolio, or the daily variation in portfolio value|correlate with higher initial margin. Financial market variables that capture
systematic risks|such as the level of market volatility, the change of benchmark interest rates, or the change of exchange rates|are also signi cant in determining initial margins. Furthermore, we provide evidence that excess collateral|which is determined in part by the clearing member and is not required by the CCP| correlates with the same risk factors, though not as strongly as initial margin. In addition to portfolio-speci c and aggregate nancial variables, we also examine CCP-speci c variables based on the public quantitative disclosures (PQDs) and nd mixed evidence that CCP structure a ects margins. We nd that the share of client clearing, which captures the extent of indirect clearing and the associated risks above and beyond those captured by portfolio characteristics, is associated with higher levels of initial margin. This nding is consistent with the analysis of safety of central counterparties related to the exposures to member and client portfolios in Paddrik and Young (2018). Overall, our results are in line with the principles for nancial market infrastructures, proposed by the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures at the Bank for International Settlements (CPMI) and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), that the level of initial margin should reect the risk of the underlying portfolio (Bank for International Settlements, 2012). For example, many CCPs internalize this principle by setting the initial margin as a function of a portfolio's Value-at-Risk.3
In the second contribution, this paper tests whether CCPs engage in a race to the bottom" by relaxing their risk management practices in an attempt to gain market share, as they are for-pro t institutions (Glasserman, Moallemi, and Yuan, 2016).4 One way for CCPs to compete is to reduce initial margin; in that scenario, CCPs would reduce initial margin for clearing members with large exposures to other CCPs, relative to other comparable clearing members. Alternatively, CCPs might factor in a clearing member's additional exposure and increase initial margins to account for the increased intercon-
3Our results also link to the literature on the procyclicality of initial margins across CCPs, as for example discussed in Bank for International Settlements and International Organization of Securities Commissions (2021), as well as in Murphy and Vause (2021) and Murphy, Vasios, and Vause (2016).
For a related discussion from the policy perspective, see also Krahnen and Pelizzon (2016).
