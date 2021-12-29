Empirical analysis of collateral at central counterparties

after controlling for portfolio characteristics. Third, we show that while margin requirements have risen during the Covid-19 pandemic, controlling for measures of risk at the portfolio and macro level, margin breaches have not become signi cantly more or less frequent. Overall, our results highlight the necessity of analysing the information on margin breaches alongside margins themselves when examining CCP risk management practices.

In the rst of its three contributions, this paper considers determinants of initial margin, as well as excess collateral, posted at a CCP in terms of variables speci c to each portfolio, information related to each clearing member, variables speci c to each CCP and broader macro- nancial variables, and tests whether margining practices|both over time and across CCPs|are sucient relative to portfolio risk. We measure this risk by comparing margins (both required and excess) to daily uctuations in portfolio values. Whenever the change in the portfolio value over the following day is greater than the total margin|an event that we term a margin breach, or portfolio margin crossing"|the CCP would call on the clearing member to provide additional resources. If the clearing member is unable to cover the di erence, that would trigger a default, and the CCP would resort to its additional layers of protection, starting with the defaulting clearing member's contribution to the guarantee fund, and moving if necessary to the CCP's own contribution (skin-in-the-game) and then other clearing members' contributions. Overall, we nd a strong link between portfolio risk and the level of initial margins, as well as some evidence of predictability of margin crossings: the probability of a next-day margin crossing increases with the contract value of a portfolio, and, for some CCPs, crossings become more likely at times of higher nancial market uncertainty (as measured by the VIX).

In more detail, we show that portfolio-speci c variables that capture risk|such as the size of the portfolio, the total value of the portfolio, or the daily variation in portfolio value|correlate with higher initial margin. Financial market variables that capture