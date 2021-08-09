Emplifi : Social Marketing Cloud Named A Strong Performer in Social Suites, Q3 2021 Report by Independent Research Firm

Emplifi, formerly Socialbakers, impresses with a streamlined user interface and unified social suite

Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced its Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ Social Suites, Q3 2021 report. Forrester, a world-renowned research, advisory and consulting firm, evaluated social suites platforms based on three primary categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

According to the 2021 report, Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud “impresses with a streamlined user interface and unified social suite.” The platform “is interesting for social marketers who are seeking an array of data visualizations and are eager for Emplifi to integrate care and commerce in the future.”

Emplifi’s overall strategy to unify marketing, commerce and care departments with its CX platform continues to be well received by customers, analysts and media, with Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud core to the strategy as it continues rapid adoption and expansion in mid-market and enterprise accounts.

“It’s a huge honor to be named a Strong Performer in this latest Forrester Wave™ report alongside other top vendors,” said Alex George, Chief Product Officer, Emplifi. “Forrester’s approach gives buyers a comprehensive, fair report to utilize when choosing social media platforms, and we believe social media teams’ top needs include intuitive UI, great analytics and easy integration.”

“The evaluation process for the report took place earlier this year, before the launch of Emplifi’s unified customer experience platform which came about through the union of our two companies - Astute and Socialbakers. Today, our extended social media marketing offering combines the power of Astute’s customer experience solutions with Socialbakers social media management platform, bringing even more value to our customers,” added George.

Emplifi Social Media Marketing Cloud, used by over 3,000 global brands, offers social media marketers a complete suite from managing a multi-channel strategy to analyzing trends and optimizing performance. Emplifi’s social media marketing tools enable brands to amplify meaningful experiences at scale.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Emplifi’s launch in June, when Astute and Socialbakers joined together to become Emplifi and the unified Emplifi CX Cloud composed of Social Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud and Social Commerce Cloud.

About Emplifi:

Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform that brings marketing, commerce and care together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. More than 7,000 brands, including Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company and McDonalds, rely on Emplifi to provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io.

