Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Employee Benefits Veteran Paul Leblanc Joins Alliant

06/02/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Northern California-based benefits consultant to provide innovative benefits solutions to a growing client base

Longtime benefits consultant Paul Leblanc has joined Alliant as Executive Vice President, adding strength to its national Employee Benefits Group. The Northern California-based Leblanc will design and deploy strategic employee benefits solutions for a diverse client base.

“Paul’s vision, expertise, and depth of experience make him a powerful asset to clients across a broad range of industries and disciplines,” said Bret Goodman, Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director, Alliant Employee Benefits. “He is highly adept at delivering high-value solutions that enhance operational strength and drive measurable results in a highly competitive benefits landscape.”

Leblanc is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience on the carrier, brokerage, and consulting sides of the employee benefits business. He is highly regarded for his ability to negotiate comprehensive contracts and financial terms and creates innovative solutions that maximize opportunity and success for his clients. Leblanc is a proven leader with extensive experience working with mid-to-large-sized employers across a broad range of industries and geographies.

Prior to joining Alliant, Leblanc was Managing Director with a global insurance brokerage and advisory firm. He earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Denver.

Leblanc is based in the Walnut Creek, CA office of Alliant and can be reached at (480) 286-8422 or at Paul.Leblanc@Alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:16pCDK GLOBAL, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:15pBakken energy and mitsubishi power establish clean hydrogen partnership
GL
03:15pElement Global, Inc. (ELGL) Announces Signing MOU With Bioforce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (BFNH)
GL
03:14pRetail favorite AMC soars on options buying, woos investors with free popcorn
RE
03:14pAutomotive Tech Leader CDK Global Acquires Digital Retail Platform Roadster
GL
03:13pCorn futures drop on crop ratings; soy rises, wheat mixed
RE
03:13pAT&T  : DIRECTV Tees Up Enhanced Coverage of 2021 Women's Open
PU
03:12pCanada finance minister says G7 deal on tech tax is 'within reach'
RE
03:12pAMC ENTERTAINMENT  : embraces its meme stock status, shares quickly double
AQ
03:11pCOGNIZANT  : Climbs to 185 on 2021 Fortune 500 List
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
2Global equities rally as 'meme stocks' lift Wall Street at open
3The $15 billion jet dilemma facing Boeing's CEO
4AMC shares soar nearly 23% after fund buys and flips $230 million stake
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Let the good times roll

HOT NEWS