Employee Benefits Veteran Paul Leblanc Joins Alliant

Northern California-based benefits consultant to provide innovative benefits solutions to a growing client base

Longtime benefits consultant Paul Leblanc has joined Alliant as Executive Vice President, adding strength to its national Employee Benefits Group. The Northern California-based Leblanc will design and deploy strategic employee benefits solutions for a diverse client base.

“Paul’s vision, expertise, and depth of experience make him a powerful asset to clients across a broad range of industries and disciplines,” said Bret Goodman, Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director, Alliant Employee Benefits. “He is highly adept at delivering high-value solutions that enhance operational strength and drive measurable results in a highly competitive benefits landscape.”

Leblanc is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience on the carrier, brokerage, and consulting sides of the employee benefits business. He is highly regarded for his ability to negotiate comprehensive contracts and financial terms and creates innovative solutions that maximize opportunity and success for his clients. Leblanc is a proven leader with extensive experience working with mid-to-large-sized employers across a broad range of industries and geographies.

Prior to joining Alliant, Leblanc was Managing Director with a global insurance brokerage and advisory firm. He earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Denver.

Leblanc is based in the Walnut Creek, CA office of Alliant and can be reached at (480) 286-8422 or at Paul.Leblanc@Alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

