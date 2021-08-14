Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Employees of SAIL, Ministry of Steel win highest number of PM's Shram Awards

08/14/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Steel
Employees of SAIL, Ministry of Steel win highest number of PM's Shram Awards
Posted On: 14 AUG 2021 8:36PM by PIB Delhi

The employees of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Maharatna CPSE under Ministry of Steel won the Prime Minister's Shram Awards for the Performance Year 2018 for their exemplary workmanship, innovativeness and dedication to the duty. Out of the total 69 awardees, 31 awardees are from SAIL. This is the highest number of PM's Shram awards won by the employees of any organization during the year. Six employees of SAIL have won Shram Bhushan, six employees have won Shram Vir/Veerangana and nineteen employees have bagged the Shram Shree/Devi awards.

Congratulating the winners, Smt Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL said, 'Shram Awards being one of the most respectable awards conferred upon workmen by the Government of India, our employees have once again made all of us proud with their achievements.'.

The Prime Minister's Shram Awards recognizes the outstanding contributions made by workmen for their distinguished record of performance, devotion to duty of the highest order, specific contribution in the field of productivity, proven innovative abilities, presence of mind and exceptional courage, among others.

*******

SS/SK



(Release ID: 1745920)Visitor Counter : 46


Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 14 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2021 15:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:17pVodafone Idea posts lowest quarterly revenue in more than two years
RE
12:07pDKNG UPDATE : Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DraftKings Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
BU
12:06pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Live Ventures (LIVE) Investors
BU
11:45aANALYSIS : Taliban gains give investors cause for concern beyond Afghanistan
RE
11:32aEmployees of SAIL, Ministry of Steel win highest number of PM's Shram Awards
PU
11:32aBMW : Jake Dennis still in with a chance of claiming world title after finishing fifth in Saturday's race in Berlin.
PU
11:27aREKOR : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important August 30 Deadline in Securities Class Action - REKR, NVMM
PR
11:18aCOIN EQUITY ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit was filed on Behalf of Investors of Coinbase Global Inc.
GL
11:09aDUKE ENERGY : Florida urges customers to prepare for Tropical Depression Fred
PR
11:02aPeru restores spending, debt ceilings -economy ministry
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin rises 7.07% to $47,587.38
2China tightens scrutiny over IPO price-setting, punishes 19 institutions
3WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors give value stocks a second look as bond yields rally
4NTPC LTD : NTPC : India's top explorer ONGC looks at acquisitions for 10GW renewable aim
5ANALYSIS: Taliban gains give investors cause for concern beyond Afghanistan

HOT NEWS