Ministry of Steel

Employees of SAIL, Ministry of Steel win highest number of PM's Shram Awards



Posted On: 14 AUG 2021 8:36PM by PIB Delhi

The employees of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Maharatna CPSE under Ministry of Steel won the Prime Minister's Shram Awards for the Performance Year 2018 for their exemplary workmanship, innovativeness and dedication to the duty. Out of the total 69 awardees, 31 awardees are from SAIL. This is the highest number of PM's Shram awards won by the employees of any organization during the year. Six employees of SAIL have won Shram Bhushan, six employees have won Shram Vir/Veerangana and nineteen employees have bagged the Shram Shree/Devi awards.

Congratulating the winners, Smt Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL said, 'Shram Awards being one of the most respectable awards conferred upon workmen by the Government of India, our employees have once again made all of us proud with their achievements.'.

The Prime Minister's Shram Awards recognizes the outstanding contributions made by workmen for their distinguished record of performance, devotion to duty of the highest order, specific contribution in the field of productivity, proven innovative abilities, presence of mind and exceptional courage, among others.

*******

SS/SK

(Release ID: 1745920)

Visitor Counter : 46