Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Employers' health insurance costs surge in 2021 as elective procedures resume - survey

12/13/2021 | 02:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A nurse walks along the hallways of the East Arkansas Family Health Center in Lepanto

(Reuters) - Health insurance costs for employers rose the most in over a decade this year as Americans resumed non-urgent procedures delayed earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey published on Monday.

The survey by benefits company Mercer of firms that employ about 118 million people showed the average cost of employer-sponsored health insurance per employee jumped 6.3% this year to $14,542 - the largest rise since 2010.

The increase was just 3.4% in 2020 when the pandemic had strained hospital capacity and forced people to put off elective procedures.

"I think that's (catch-up care) certainly part of the cost driver," Kate Brown, Mercer's Center for Health Innovation Leader, told Reuters.

Brown said several other factors, including claims related to the treatment of long-term effects of COVID-19 and specialty drug pricing, could also be driving the cost rise and may continue into 2022.

The survey, which included 1,745 public and private employers, showed firms expect a "fairly typical" cost increase of 4.4% next year.

But most of them were unwilling to try to reduce the cost increase as they double down on making physical and mental healthcare more affordable for employees dealing with the stress of the nearly two-year-long pandemic.

Tracy Watts, national leader for U.S. health policy at Mercer, said generous health benefits could help companies in attracting and retaining staff in the tight labor market.

Adding or expanding programs to increase access to behavioral healthcare was among the top three priorities for all large employers, the survey showed.

"It's clearly become very salient throughout the pandemic that mental health is a critical need for all people and it's become really more top of mind for most employers over the last two years," Brown said.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:46pPermian oil output forecast to hit record high in January -EIA
RE
02:44pEcuador declares force majeure for oil exports, output due to erosion
RE
02:40pWall Street falls as investors eye Omicron and Fed meeting
RE
02:37pEmployers' health insurance costs surge in 2021 as elective procedures resume - survey
RE
02:36pWall Street falls as investors eye Omicron and Fed meeting
RE
02:36pFacebook owner is behind $60 mln deal for Meta name rights
RE
02:32pSoy, corn down on technical selling, improved S.American weather
RE
02:14pNorway bans serving of alcohol in bid to halt Omicron outbreak
RE
02:13pWidely used software with key vulnerability sends cyber defenders scrambling
RE
02:11pMtn nigeria, mafab communications awarded nigeria's first 5g spectrum licences at auction
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed to pivot on inflation fears in the face of another uncertain year
2Calm and confident before central bank deluge, Turkey lira crashes
3Investors shrug off Boris' warning
4New double act reinforces Ortega family grip on Inditex
5French court slashes UBS tax evasion fine to 1.8 billion euros

HOT NEWS