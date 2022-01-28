TECHNICAL NOTE

The Employment Cost Index (ECI) measures the change in the cost of labor, free from the influence of employment shifts among occupations and industries. For information on survey concepts, coverage, methods, nonresponse adjustment, and imputation see National Compensation Measures Handbook of Methods at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/ncs/home.htm.

Sample size

Data for this reference period were collected from a probability sample of approximately 30,100 occupational observations selected from a sample of about 7,500 private industry establishments and approximately 7,700 occupational observations selected from a sample of about 1,400 state and local government establishments that provided data at the initial interview. Beginning December 2021, an additional (fourth) private industry sample will be used in estimation to mitigate the impact of decreasing response rates.

Standard errors

To assist users in ascertaining the reliability of ECI series, standard errors of all current quarter not seasonally adjusted 3- and 12-month percent change series are also available, see www.bls.gov/ncs/ect/ectvar.htm and the database query tool at www.bls.gov/ncs/ect/data.htm. Standard errors provide users a measure of the precision of an estimate to ensure that it is within an acceptable range for their intended purpose.

Historical listings

Historical listings are available at www.bls.gov/ect/#tables. The continuous occupational and industry series listing uses the Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) Manual and Occupational Classification System (OCS) series from 1975 through 2005 and the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) and Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) from 2006 to the present. It provides the official series deemed continuous after the change in classification systems. For more information on the criteria used in defining continuous series, see the article published in the Monthly Labor Review at www.bls.gov/opub/mlr/2006/04/art2full.pdf.

Employer Costs for Employee Compensation data

The costs per hour worked of compensation components are published as part of the Employer Costs for Employee Compensation (ECEC) news release. The ECEC release dates are available at www.bls.gov/schedule/news_release/ecec.htm. Historical ECEC data are available in summary documents at www.bls.gov/ect/#tables. Since the ECEC is calculated with current employment weights rather than the fixed weights used in computing the ECI, year-to-year changes in the cost levels usually differ from those in the ECI.

Fixed employment weights

For additional information on the use of fixed employment weights in computing the ECI, see www.bls.gov/opub/mlr/2016/article/introducing-2012-fixed-employment-weights-for-the-employment-cost-index.htm.

Additional information

Starting with the ECI March 2022 release, inflation-adjusted or constant dollar estimates will be available in the database at www.bls.gov/ncs/ect/data.htm. ECI release dates are available on the release calendar at www.bls.gov/schedule/news_release/eci.htm. Subscribe to receive the BLS Economic News Release email at www.bls.gov/bls/list.htm.