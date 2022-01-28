|
Employment Cost Index
|
Transmission of material in this release is embargoed until
|
USDL-22-0105
|
8:30 a.m. (ET) Friday, January 28, 2022
|
|
Technical information: (202)
|
691-6199
|
•
|
ncsinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/ect
|
|
Media contact:
|
(202)
|
691-5902
|
•
|
pressoffice@bls.gov
|
EMPLOYMENT COST INDEX - December 2021
Compensation costs for civilian workers increased 1.0 percent, seasonally adjusted, for the 3-month period ending in December 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Wages and salaries increased 1.1 percent and benefit costs increased 0.9 percent from September 2021. (See chart 1 and tables A, 1, 2, and 3.)
Chart 1. Three-month percent change, seasonally adjusted, civilian workers, total compensation
Chart 2. Twelve-month percent change, not seasonally adjusted, civilian workers
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wages and salaries
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Benefits
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
Compensation costs for civilian workers increased 4.0 percent for the 12-month period ending in December 2021 and increased 2.5 percent in December 2020. Wages and salaries increased 4.5 percent for the 12-month period ending in December 2021 and increased 2.6 percent for the 12-month period ending in December 2020. Benefit costs increased 2.8 percent over the year and increased 2.3 percent for the 12-month period ending in December 2020. (See chart 2 and tables A, 4, 8, and 12.)
Compensation costs for private industry workers increased 4.4 percent over the year. In December 2020, the increase was 2.6 percent. Wages and salaries increased 5.0 percent for the 12-month period ending in December 2021 and increased 2.8 percent in December 2020. The cost of benefits increased
2.9 percent for the 12-month period ending in December 2021 and increased 2.1 percent in December 2020. Inflation-adjusted (constant dollar) private wages and salaries declined 1.9 percent for the 12 months ending December 2021. Inflation-adjusted benefit costs in the private sector declined 3.8 percent. (See charts 3, 4, and tables A, 5, 9, 12 and www.bls.gov/web/eci/eci-constant-real-dollar.pdf.)
Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic impact on the December 2021 Employment Cost Index
For information on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and response on the ECI, see www.bls.gov/covid19/ home.htm.
|
Chart 3. Twelve-month percent change, current
|
Chart 4. Twelve-month percent change, constant
|
dollar, private industry workers
|
dollar, private industry workers
|
5.0
|
|
Wages and salaries
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Benefits
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
Health benefits
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2.0
|
Wages and salaries
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.0
|
Benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
Among private industry occupational groups, compensation cost increases for the 12- month period ending in December 2021 ranged from 3.5 percent for management, professional, and related occupations to 7.1 percent for service occupations. Within industry supersectors, compensation cost increases ranged from 3.3 percent for financial activities to 8.0 percent for leisure and hospitality. (See table 5.)
Compensation costs for state and local government workers increased 2.6 percent for the 12-month period ending in December 2021, compared with an increase of 2.3 percent in December 2020. Wages and salaries increased 2.7 percent for the 12-month period ending in December 2021 and 1.8 percent a year ago. Benefit costs increased 2.5 percent for the 12-month period ending in December 2021. The prior year increase was 3.1 percent. (See chart 5 and tables A, 7, 11, and 12.)
Chart 5. Twelve-month percent change, not seasonally adjusted, state and local government workers
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
Wages and salaries
|
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
Benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
TECHNICAL NOTE
The Employment Cost Index (ECI) measures the change in the cost of labor, free from the influence of employment shifts among occupations and industries. For information on survey concepts, coverage, methods, nonresponse adjustment, and imputation see National Compensation Measures Handbook of Methods at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/ncs/home.htm.
Sample size
Data for this reference period were collected from a probability sample of approximately 30,100 occupational observations selected from a sample of about 7,500 private industry establishments and approximately 7,700 occupational observations selected from a sample of about 1,400 state and local government establishments that provided data at the initial interview. Beginning December 2021, an additional (fourth) private industry sample will be used in estimation to mitigate the impact of decreasing response rates.
Standard errors
To assist users in ascertaining the reliability of ECI series, standard errors of all current quarter not seasonally adjusted 3- and 12-month percent change series are also available, see www.bls.gov/ncs/ect/ectvar.htm and the database query tool at www.bls.gov/ncs/ect/data.htm. Standard errors provide users a measure of the precision of an estimate to ensure that it is within an acceptable range for their intended purpose.
Historical listings
Historical listings are available at www.bls.gov/ect/#tables. The continuous occupational and industry series listing uses the Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) Manual and Occupational Classification System (OCS) series from 1975 through 2005 and the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) and Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) from 2006 to the present. It provides the official series deemed continuous after the change in classification systems. For more information on the criteria used in defining continuous series, see the article published in the Monthly Labor Review at www.bls.gov/opub/mlr/2006/04/art2full.pdf.
Employer Costs for Employee Compensation data
The costs per hour worked of compensation components are published as part of the Employer Costs for Employee Compensation (ECEC) news release. The ECEC release dates are available at www.bls.gov/schedule/news_release/ecec.htm. Historical ECEC data are available in summary documents at www.bls.gov/ect/#tables. Since the ECEC is calculated with current employment weights rather than the fixed weights used in computing the ECI, year-to-year changes in the cost levels usually differ from those in the ECI.
Fixed employment weights
For additional information on the use of fixed employment weights in computing the ECI, see www.bls.gov/opub/mlr/2016/article/introducing-2012-fixed-employment-weights-for-the-employment-cost-index.htm.
Additional information
Starting with the ECI March 2022 release, inflation-adjusted or constant dollar estimates will be available in the database at www.bls.gov/ncs/ect/data.htm. ECI release dates are available on the release calendar at www.bls.gov/schedule/news_release/eci.htm. Subscribe to receive the BLS Economic News Release email at www.bls.gov/bls/list.htm.
Table 1. Employment Cost Index for total compensation, by occupational group and industry1
[Seasonally adjusted]
|
|
Indexes
|
|
|
Percent changes for 3-months ended-
|
|
|
|
(Dec.2005=100)
|
|
|
|
|
Occupational group and industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep.
|
Dec.
|
Dec.
|
Mar.
|
Jun.
|
Sep.
|
Dec.
|
Mar.
|
Jun.
|
Sep.
|
Dec.
|
|
|
2021
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian workers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
146.6
|
148.1
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
0.7
|
1.3
|
1.0
|
Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goods-producing industries3. . . . . . . . . . . .
|
142.8
|
144.1
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
1.1
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
142.6
|
143.7
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
0.5
|
1.0
|
1.4
|
0.8
|
Service-providing industries4. . . . . . . . . . . .
|
147.4
|
149.0
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
0.7
|
1.3
|
1.1
|
Education and health services. . . . . . .
|
145.0
|
146.6
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
0.2
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
Educational services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
145.1
|
146.0
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
Elementary and secondary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
schools. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
145.7
|
146.5
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
Junior colleges, colleges,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
universities, and professional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
schools. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
143.7
|
144.8
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
-0.3
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
1.1
|
0.8
|
Health care and social
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
assistance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
145.0
|
147.2
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
-0.1
|
1.1
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
1.3
|
1.5
|
Hospitals. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
145.5
|
147.8
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
0.7
|
1.0
|
1.6
|
Nursing and residential care
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
facilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
143.9
|
146.5
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
1.1
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
Public administration. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
149.7
|
151.0
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.2
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
Private industry workers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
146.3
|
148.0
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
1.4
|
1.2
|
Occupational group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management, professional, and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
related. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
143.5
|
144.7
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.3
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
1.3
|
0.8
|
Management, business, and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ﬁnancial. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
145.3
|
146.1
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.8
|
1.5
|
0.6
|
Professional and related. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
142.1
|
143.7
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
Sales and office. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
148.4
|
150.1
|
0.4
|
1.1
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
1.1
|
1.8
|
0.3
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
Sales and related. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
145.7
|
147.2
|
0.3
|
1.6
|
0.6
|
0.1
|
1.5
|
3.3
|
-0.5
|
1.5
|
1.0
|
Office and administrative support. . . .
|
150.2
|
152.0
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
Natural resources, construction, and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
maintenance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
145.3
|
146.8
|
0.6
|
1.0
|
0.2
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
Construction, extraction, farming,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ﬁshing, and forestry occupations. .
|
145.5
|
146.7
|
0.7
|
1.1
|
-0.4
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
1.2
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
Installation, maintenance, and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repair. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
145.2
|
146.9
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
1.1
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
1.2
|
Production, transportation, and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
material moving. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
149.0
|
151.0
|
0.9
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
1.3
|
1.5
|
1.3
|
Production. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
145.7
|
147.4
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
1.2
|
Transportation and material
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
moving. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
153.1
|
155.4
|
1.1
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
1.3
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
Service occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
153.1
|
156.0
|
1.0
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
1.2
|
1.7
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goods-producing industries3. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
142.8
|
144.1
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
0.9
|
Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
143.6
|
145.2
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
1.2
|
0.3
|
1.1
|
Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
142.6
|
143.7
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
0.5
|
1.0
|
1.4
|
0.8
|
Aircraft manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
134.2
|
134.9
|
0.4
|
-1.6
|
1.4
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
7.0
|
0.5
|
Service-providing industries5. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
147.3
|
149.1
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
1.1
|
0.7
|
1.5
|
1.2
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . .
|
150.0
|
152.9
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
0.3
|
1.2
|
0.8
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
1.9
|
Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
143.7
|
145.9
|
0.4
|
0.8
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.9
|
2.0
|
0.9
|
1.5
|
Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
152.3
|
156.3
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
1.6
|
1.0
|
0.9
|
1.6
|
2.6
|
Transportation and warehousing. . . .
|
152.7
|
154.9
|
1.0
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
0.5
|
1.3
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
1.1
|
1.4
|
Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
158.0
|
159.3
|
0.7
|
0.2
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
1.2
|
0.8
|
Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
143.8
|
145.4
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
1.2
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
147.5
|
146.5
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
3.6
|
-1.7
|
2.0
|
-0.7
|
Finance and insurance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
148.7
|
147.0
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
4.3
|
-2.2
|
2.2
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See footnotes at end of table.
Table 1. Employment Cost Index for total compensation, by occupational group and industry1 - Continued
[Seasonally adjusted]
|
|
Indexes
|
|
|
Percent changes for 3-months ended-
|
|
|
|
(Dec.2005=100)
|
|
|
|
|
Occupational group and industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep.
|
Dec.
|
Dec.
|
Mar.
|
Jun.
|
Sep.
|
Dec.
|
Mar.
|
Jun.
|
Sep.
|
Dec.
|
|
|
2021
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit intermediation and related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
152.5
|
149.4
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
2.3
|
5.5
|
-2.0
|
Insurance carriers and related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
146.3
|
147.8
|
0.6
|
0.3
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
0.1
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
Real estate and rental and leasing. .
|
141.9
|
144.0
|
0.6
|
0.1
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
0.8
|
1.0
|
1.5
|
Professional and business services. . .
|
146.7
|
148.1
|
0.5
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
1.5
|
1.0
|
Professional, scientiﬁc, and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
technical services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
148.4
|
149.7
|
0.4
|
1.2
|
-0.1
|
0.3
|
1.0
|
0.2
|
0.8
|
1.7
|
0.9
|
Administrative and support and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
waste management and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
remediation services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
145.6
|
147.6
|
0.6
|
1.1
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
1.0
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
Education and health services. . . . . . . . . .
|
144.1
|
146.0
|
0.5
|
0.8
|
-0.1
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
Educational services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
143.2
|
143.8
|
0.4
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
-0.2
|
0.7
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
1.5
|
0.4
|
Junior colleges, colleges,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
universities, and professional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
schools. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
143.8
|
144.8
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
0.4
|
-0.7
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
1.3
|
0.7
|
Health care and social assistance. . .
|
144.3
|
146.5
|
0.5
|
0.8
|
-0.3
|
1.2
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
1.3
|
1.5
|
Hospitals. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
145.0
|
147.4
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
1.0
|
0.7
|
1.0
|
1.7
|
Nursing and residential care
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
facilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
142.4
|
145.0
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
1.3
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
154.5
|
156.6
|
1.2
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
1.4
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
1.4
|
Accommodation and food services. .
|
157.5
|
159.9
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
1.4
|
0.6
|
1.5
|
2.6
|
2.5
|
1.5
|
Other services, except public
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
administration. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
148.4
|
150.4
|
1.2
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
1.1
|
1.4
|
1.6
|
1.3
|
State and local government workers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
147.7
|
148.8
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Education and health services. . . . . . . . . .
|
146.1
|
147.2
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
Educational services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
145.6
|
146.5
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
Schools. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
145.5
|
146.5
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
Elementary and secondary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
schools. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
146.2
|
147.0
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.5
|
Health care and social assistance. . .
|
150.3
|
152.2
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
1.3
|
Hospitals. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
147.4
|
149.2
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
1.2
|
Public administration. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
149.7
|
151.0
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.2
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes wages, salaries, and employer costs for employee beneﬁts.
-
Includes workers in the private nonfarm economy except those in private households, and workers in the public sector, except the federal government.
-
Includes mining, construction, and manufacturing.
-
Includes the following industries: wholesale trade; retail trade; transportation and warehousing; utilities; information; ﬁnance and insurance; real estate and rental and leasing; professional and technical services; management of companies and enterprises; administrative and waste services; educational services; health care and social assistance; arts, entertainment and recreation; accommodation and food services; other services, except public administration; and public administration.
-
Includes the following industries: wholesale trade; retail trade; transportation and warehousing; utilities; information; ﬁnance and insurance; real estate and rental and leasing; professional and technical services; management of companies and enterprises; administrative and waste services; educational services; health care and social assistance; arts, entertainment and recreation; accommodation and food services; and other services, except public administration.
SOURCE: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, National Compensation Survey
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 13:42:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|