Employment Support Project - P171250

The development objective of Employment Support Project for Azerbaijan is to improve vulnerable people's access to employment. This project has three components. 1) The first component, Enhancing the scope and effectiveness of the Self-Employment Program (SEP), has the following sub-components: (i) Expanding the program scale and scope of support; (ii) Testing the introduction of complementary business support services for selected SEP beneficiaries;...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

