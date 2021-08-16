Employment and Labour host virtual employment equity workshops across the country, 1-28 Sept

Department goes virtual to host employment equity workshops across the country

The Department of Employment and Labour's Employment Equity (EE) Directorate and Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) branch will be jointly conducting the 2021 Employment Equity virtual workshops nationally.

For the second year in succession due to the impact of COVID-19 in the country and the world, the Department will host its annual employment equity workshops through Virtual Microsoft Teams in each of the nine provinces under the theme: 'Real transformation makes business sense'.

The virtual EE workshops will start on 1 September until 28 September 2021. The first workshop will target stakeholders in Limpopo and the workshops will conclude with stakeholders in Mpumalanga. The workshops will be held from 10:00-13:00.

The programme of this year's workshops will be on:

Respective provincial EE status;

Update on EE Amendments and EE Sector targets;

How to access copies of the EEA2 Online by completing EEA11 form, including 2021 EE reporting; and

EE inspections and enforcement in the labour market.



The virtual EE workshops are targeted at: employers and their employers' organisations; human resources executives and practitioners; EE Forum members; assigned senior managers/transformation managers, academics; employees and trade unions; labour relations practitioners; and civil society organisations among others.

The Department will send an invitation to each province in order for the stakeholders to access the Virtual Microsoft Teams link ahead of the actual workshop.

N.B. Participants will be limited to not more than 250 per session and it will be on a 'First-come-first served basis' due to the limited capacity of the Microsoft Teams platform.

The schedule of the planned virtual workshops is as follows:

Limpopo - Wednesday, 01 September 2021

Free State - Thursday, 02 September 2021

KwaZulu-Natal - Tuesday, 07 September 2021

Eastern Cape - Wednesday, 08 September 2021

Western Cape - Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Gauteng - Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Northern Cape - Tuesday, 21 September 2021

North West - Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Mpumalanga - Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Media enquiries:

Musa Zondi - Acting Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 067 426 4190