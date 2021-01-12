Log in
Employment and Labour on 2020 Employment Equity reports closing dates

01/12/2021 | 04:34am EST
Time running out for the online submission of 2020 Employment Equity reports

Employers are reminded that the deadline for the submission of the 2020 employment equity reports is this Friday, 15 January 2021.

The submissions are in line with the Employment Equity Amendment Act, 2013 (EEA) and the window has been open since 1 September 2020 for online submissions while manual hand-ins closed on 01 October 2020.

The reporting season was preceded by a series of national virtual EE workshops by the Department of Employment and Labour's EE Directorate.

The objectives of the virtual workshops held in October 2020 with the stakeholders nationally were:

  • To publicise the status of employment equity in each province as reflected in the 20th Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) Annual Report; and
  • To solicit public comments on the published Draft Code of Good Practice on the Prevention and Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work.
  • To advocate for online EE reporting.

The workshops targeted employers and employers' organisations; human resources executives and practitioners; EE Forum members; assigned senior managers/transformation managers, academics; employees and trade unions; labour relations practitioners; and civil society organisations among others.

The EEA stipulates that employers have to submit annual reports with prescribed information and these must be signed by the Chief Executive officer.

The Employment Equity Act came into being in 1998. The purpose of Employment Equity Act is to promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of unfair discrimination, implementing affirmative action measures to redress the disadvantages in employment experienced by designated groups and to ensure their equitable representation in all occupational levels in the workforce.

Enquiries:
Musa Zondi
Cell: 067 426 4190

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 09:33:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
