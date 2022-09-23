Advanced search
Emporio Armani brings travel-inspired looks to Milan Fashion Week show

09/23/2022 | 09:24am EDT
Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (Reuters) - Emporio Armani sought to bring a touch of "freedom and openness" to women's wardrobes for next spring, with the Italian designer brand presenting a light travel-inspired collection at its latest catwalk show at Milan Fashion Week.

Veteran designer Giorgio Armani opened the presentation for his second label with lightly-coloured looks made up of fluid jackets and loose trousers accessorised with black berets and bags.

Models wore long shirts over trousers, sarong-like skirts and loose tops - all with flat shoes - at the show, held on Thursday afternoon.

"This collection expresses a idea of freedom and openness," Armani said in a statement, adding that he wanted to give everydaywear the lightness of holiday looks.

Designs came in shades of blue, green, turquoise and mauve. For the evening, there were beaded tops, shimmering and embroidered sheer dresses in pastel hues.

Armani will present the latest collection for his main line, Giorgio Armani, on Sunday, the penultimate day of Milan Fashion Week.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Marie-Louise Gumuchian. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS