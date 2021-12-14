Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Empower Community Care Invests in Functional Family Therapy

12/14/2021 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Empower Community Care (“Empower”), a leading global behavioral health organization responsible for distributing evidence-based programs and technologies, is pleased to announce it has acquired F.F.T. LLC (“FFT”). FFT provides training and support services for the Functional Family Therapy model, an evidence-based intervention that has received international recognition for its outcomes in helping troubled youth and their families. Empower’s existing investors include its management team and Northlane Capital Partners (“NCP”).

Founded in 1998 and based in Seattle, WA, FFT’s models offer intensive, short-term programs designed to help overcome delinquency, substance abuse, and violence. FFT trains, consults, and provides quality assurance to over 350 teams that serve more than 40,000 families annually across 36 U.S. states and 11 countries.

“We are excited to partner with FFT given our shared mission of serving at-risk youth and their families. FFT is a natural fit with our suite of services, including Multisystemic Therapy® (‘MST’). Both FFT and MST are ranked ‘well-supported,’ the highest efficacy rating under the Family First Prevention Services Act. While FFT and MST will continue to operate as independent models, this combination will enable us to enhance investment in growth so that we can reach vulnerable populations across the globe at greater scale,” said Logan Greenspan and Josh Glade, co-CEOs of Empower.

Doug Kopp, CEO of FFT, noted, “The FFT team will remain in place and is excited to begin its partnership with Empower. We are confident in maintaining the fidelity of our model, and Empower provides us with enhanced resources to expand the FFT footprint so that we can achieve our mission of reaching all at-risk youth and families that need our support.”

Eugene Krichevsky, Partner at NCP, added, “We believe that by adding high-quality, evidence-based models such as FFT, Empower will be able to more effectively serve its target populations. We are committed to working alongside the Empower team to continue to broaden its capabilities and services, as well as execute on additional strategic partnerships.”

ABOUT EMPOWER COMMUNITY CARE

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Empower consists of three business units: MST Services (“MST”), Orbis Partners (“Orbis”), and Evidenced Based Associates (“EBA”). MST provides a full suite of training and support for Multisystemic Therapy®, a scientifically-proven program that addresses the needs of troubled youth, their families, and caregivers through community-based interventions. Orbis delivers a software-based assessment and case management tool used to help at-risk youth populations. EBA assists state and county agencies in the selection, evaluation, implementation, and ongoing supervision of evidence-based programs. Additional information is available at www.empowercommunitycare.com.

ABOUT NORTHLANE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Based in Bethesda, MD, NCP is a middle market private equity firm focused on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors, where its principals have invested more than $1.6 billion of equity capital. NCP’s strategy is to partner with industry leading companies and great management teams, aligning incentives to accelerate growth and build value. For more information, please visit www.northlanecapital.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:19aGreen Circle Foodtech Ventures Announces the Launch of Fund I, Dedicated to Sustainable, Disruptive Technologies in the Foodtech Ecosystem, with Participation from Hormel Foods
AQ
10:18aFORWARD AIR : Announcements
PU
10:18aHMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & : Group Board of Directors meeting
PU
10:18aFACTSET RESEARCH : Tracking Investor Appetite for Exchange-Traded Products
PU
10:18aFABASOFT : Mindbreeze Fishbowl Solutions is Mindbreeze Integration Partner of the Year 2021
PU
10:18aBEST BUY : partners with RangeMe to boost supplier diversity
PU
10:18aNIKE : First Student Athlete Sponsorship Shows How Sport Can Create Change
PU
10:18aFEDEX : Marks Anniversary of First COVID-19 Vaccine Deliveries
PU
10:18aPROSUS N : Update on Prosus share repurchase
PU
10:18aABTA calls for relaxation of testing requirements, and financial support, as Government removes countries from the red list
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $13 bln
2Stocks cling to gains ahead of slew of cenbank meetings
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, eBay, Ford, Home Depot, Walmart...
4Will an inflation-fighting Fed break its vow on jobs?
5Apple closes in on $3 trillion market value

HOT NEWS