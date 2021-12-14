Empower Community Care Invests in Functional Family Therapy

Empower Community Care (“Empower”), a leading global behavioral health organization responsible for distributing evidence-based programs and technologies, is pleased to announce it has acquired F.F.T. LLC (“FFT”). FFT provides training and support services for the Functional Family Therapy model, an evidence-based intervention that has received international recognition for its outcomes in helping troubled youth and their families. Empower’s existing investors include its management team and Northlane Capital Partners (“NCP”).

Founded in 1998 and based in Seattle, WA, FFT’s models offer intensive, short-term programs designed to help overcome delinquency, substance abuse, and violence. FFT trains, consults, and provides quality assurance to over 350 teams that serve more than 40,000 families annually across 36 U.S. states and 11 countries.

“We are excited to partner with FFT given our shared mission of serving at-risk youth and their families. FFT is a natural fit with our suite of services, including Multisystemic Therapy® (‘MST’). Both FFT and MST are ranked ‘well-supported,’ the highest efficacy rating under the Family First Prevention Services Act. While FFT and MST will continue to operate as independent models, this combination will enable us to enhance investment in growth so that we can reach vulnerable populations across the globe at greater scale,” said Logan Greenspan and Josh Glade, co-CEOs of Empower.

Doug Kopp, CEO of FFT, noted, “The FFT team will remain in place and is excited to begin its partnership with Empower. We are confident in maintaining the fidelity of our model, and Empower provides us with enhanced resources to expand the FFT footprint so that we can achieve our mission of reaching all at-risk youth and families that need our support.”

Eugene Krichevsky, Partner at NCP, added, “We believe that by adding high-quality, evidence-based models such as FFT, Empower will be able to more effectively serve its target populations. We are committed to working alongside the Empower team to continue to broaden its capabilities and services, as well as execute on additional strategic partnerships.”

ABOUT EMPOWER COMMUNITY CARE

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Empower consists of three business units: MST Services (“MST”), Orbis Partners (“Orbis”), and Evidenced Based Associates (“EBA”). MST provides a full suite of training and support for Multisystemic Therapy®, a scientifically-proven program that addresses the needs of troubled youth, their families, and caregivers through community-based interventions. Orbis delivers a software-based assessment and case management tool used to help at-risk youth populations. EBA assists state and county agencies in the selection, evaluation, implementation, and ongoing supervision of evidence-based programs. Additional information is available at www.empowercommunitycare.com.

ABOUT NORTHLANE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Based in Bethesda, MD, NCP is a middle market private equity firm focused on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors, where its principals have invested more than $1.6 billion of equity capital. NCP’s strategy is to partner with industry leading companies and great management teams, aligning incentives to accelerate growth and build value. For more information, please visit www.northlanecapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005395/en/