Empress Resources : Royalty Commences Trading on the TSXV December 29, 2020

NEWS RELEASE | DECEMBER 24, 2020 | VANCOUVER, BC

EMPRESS ROYALTY COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSXV DECEMBER 29, 2020

Empress Royalty Corp. ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange") at the open of trading on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 under the symbol EMPR.

"The commencement of trading on the TSXV is a significant milestone for Empress," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress. "The listing of our common shares is key in pursuing our goal of building a portfolio of cash and near-term cash producing precious metal investments. Over the past six months, we have made a significant investment in Mexico and have a strong well developed pipeline of future transactions. Our team is focused on creating financing solutions for mining company partners, continuing to deliver on our strategy and creating value for our shareholders."

On December 23, 2020, the Exchange issued a bulletin announcing that at the open on Tuesday December 29, 2020 Empress will commence trading. The Exchange classifies Empress as a Tier 2 Investment Company. For further information, please refer to the Company's listing statement dated December 18, 2020 available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company will issue regular updates to keep the market apprised of its plans and results.

ABOUT EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Empress is a new precious metals royalty and streaming creation company with a portfolio of 14 precious metals royalties. Empress is focused on investing in development and production stage projects providing unique financing solutions for mining companies who require additional non- dilutive capital. The Company has strategic relationships with Endeavour Financial, Terra Capital and Accendo Banco. These relationships allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to creating value for its shareholders through quality cash producing royalty and streaming investments.