Empyreal Logistics Adds Fintech VC Garnet Heraman to Board of Directors

DENVER, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyreal Logistics, a high growth financial services technology company that provides secure transport solutions, announced today that seasoned vc investor Garnet Heraman will be joining their board of directors effective immediately. In addition to being an angel investor in Empyreal, Mr. Heraman is co-founder and general partner of Aperture VC, a $75M fintech fund backed by multiple prominent financial industry brands. Since starting operations in Colorado in 2018, Empyreal has grown its coverage map by more than 1300% and currently serves enterprise clients in 28 states around the country. Mr. Heraman's board role will focus on helping the company plan for and secure strategic investment resources required for the long-term growth of its rapidly expanding product roadmap and national sales footprint.

Deirdra O'Gorman, Empyreal CEO says, "I am excited to add Garnet to our already dynamic board of directors to help define and implement Empyreal's investment strategies in the years ahead. His 25 years of investment experience, extensive capital network and demonstrated commitment to our success make him an ideal director."

"I'm honored to join the Empyreal Logistics board and excited about its future growth prospects," said Mr. Heraman. "Empyreal operates in a space that is mission critical for banks and other financial industry clients. Their targeted technology offerings and low-profile, eco-conscious armored fleet are poised to disrupt an industry segment that hasn't changed much in over 30 years."

Empyreal is taking a new approach to cash logistics services. Our mission is to redefine traditional solutions to empower our customers, all the while maintaining our high standard of integrity, a commitment to innovation, and shared values. Not just another logistics company, Empyreal works hard every day to make sure our actions live up to our commitments. We believe our business is about more than making a profit, it's about making a difference in the lives of our customers and our employees.

With our state-of-the art facilities, secure currency processing and management services, we safely and securely manage the cash assets of hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries so they can concentrate on managing their operations. Empyreal uses data and intelligence tools to help maximize our cash solution, with the goal of changing the way clients think of secured transport. While competitors cling to outdated models of over-sized, expensive-armored vehicles and cash protection, Empyreal is taking the market by storm using proven technology tools to monitor and safe-guard our operations while decreasing costs for our clients.

