Enbridge asks Canadian government to champion oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
03/16/2021 | 03:43pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc asked the Canadian government on Tuesday to "use every pathway" to champion its Line 5 oil pipeline in a dispute with the state of Michigan, which has ordered Line 5 to shut down over concerns it could leak into the Great Lakes.
Enbridge is also asking the government of Canada to provide support to its U.S. federal court filings on Line 5, Vern Yu, Enbridge executive vice president of liquids pipelines, told a parliamentary committee.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Jonathan Oatis)