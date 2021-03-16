Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Enbridge asks Canadian government to champion oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan

03/16/2021 | 03:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc asked the Canadian government on Tuesday to "use every pathway" to champion its Line 5 oil pipeline in a dispute with the state of Michigan, which has ordered Line 5 to shut down over concerns it could leak into the Great Lakes.

Enbridge is also asking the government of Canada to provide support to its U.S. federal court filings on Line 5, Vern Yu, Enbridge executive vice president of liquids pipelines, told a parliamentary committee.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBRIDGE INC. -0.92% 45.2 Delayed Quote.12.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.73% 68.3 Delayed Quote.34.37%
WTI -0.91% 64.675 Delayed Quote.36.85%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50pExchange leaders say GameStop saga highlights regulatory challenges
RE
03:49pGlobal stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting
RE
03:43pEnbridge asks Canadian government to champion oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
RE
03:43pInflation-stricken Venezuela rolls out new, larger-denomination banknotes
RE
03:38pChime could be valued at more than $30 billion if it goes public -sources
RE
03:38pFintech startup chime has held preliminary talks with banks about going public this year -sources
RE
03:34pU.S. Senate unanimously approves USTR nominee Tai in procedural vote
RE
03:30pU.S. renewable fuel credits hit multi-year high as oil group urges EPA to act
RE
03:30pYellen underscores importance of financial regulation cooperation in call with EU official
RE
03:30pU.s. treasury secretary yellen spoke with eu's mcguinness, discussed importance of close transatlantic financial regulatory cooperation -treasury
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
2CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4Cannabis entrepreneurs, celebrity investors light up as legalization blooms
5STELLANTIS N.V. : Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ