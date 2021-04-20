Enbridge donates crane truck, welding equipment to Kishwaukee College

Posted on April 19th, 2021 at 12:09 pm by intern1

The Canadian-based energy company, Enbridge, Inc., donated a hydraulic crane truck and diesel-powered service level welder, with an annual donation of $5,000 for the Enbridge Energy Company Pipeline Industry Awareness Scholarship, during a ceremony at Kishwaukee College on Wednesday, April 7. Leadership from both Kishwaukee College, the Kishwaukee College Foundation, Enbridge, and students and faculty were in attendance. Following the ceremony, Enbridge guests stayed and worked with Kish students during a training session with the equipment.

'The possibilities are endless with the hydraulic crane,' said Kish student William Miller. 'You can get certification for the crane and do some bigger welding projects with this type of equipment. There are a lot of new training opportunities with this donation.'

Enbridge employees commented on the need for more skilled people in the workforce, and the donation allows for expanded training options.

'You have an amazing program here, and we are happy to be able to support it,' said Dan Morang, Senior Welder with Enbridge. 'There are a lot of welding jobs out there that are good-paying jobs. You can make a good living doing it.'

Many thanks to Enbridge, Inc., and Kish for supporting and growing the local talent pipelines!

