Encamp : Garners Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader for 2021

Encamp, a provider of SaaS-based software for environmental compliance and reporting, today announced its platform has received a Top Product of the Year Award in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. The program’s panel of judges cited Encamp’s platform solution as being a leading example of the “exemplary work being done today in the fields of energy and environmental management.”

Environment + Energy Leader (E+E) is published by Business Sector Media, LLC, and provides news and research impacting the environment and sectors for energy and sustainability. The publication’s annual Awards program recognizes excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits.

“With a very experienced and critical judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award in 2021,” said Sarah Roberts, Environment + Energy Leader publisher. Encamp is among the Awards program’s 56 overall winners this year.

Encamp’s Award-Winning Solution

As a product, Encamp’s first-of-its-kind Software as a Service (SaaS) platform automates the environmental compliance reporting process for facilities housing hazardous chemicals and other regulated materials. Encamp further helps companies and their EHS teams verify state and federal regulatory requirements and applicability in all 50 states in the U.S. This allows companies to more accurately determine compliance and reporting actions and mitigate the risks of non-compliance and potential penalties. To ease reporting administration, companies also use the Encamp platform to submit compliance reports and orchestrate payments of any associated filing fees, per facility site and state.

In all, Encamp lets EHS teams replace time-consuming, error-prone manual reporting processes, and allows businesses to comply with regulatory requirements completely, accurately and on time. Currently, no other environmental compliance management solution provides this end-to-end reporting capability.

Judges on the Awards program’s panel are selected from throughout the energy and sustainability industries and are considered experts in the environmental field. As for why they selected the Encamp platform as a Top Product, the judges offered these comments:

“This software can be utilized in all 50 states,” said one judge, “which is important because states all have different reporting requirements and filing methods. Encamp overcomes this non-standardization.” Said another judge, “Encamp reached a milestone as the first EHS software to integrate a compliance database calendar to compile facility requirements.”

Two other judges on the Awards panel also weighed in. “The Encamp software can push and pull other systems while users continuously monitor regulatory changes and reporting accuracy.” And, “Encamp is a robust software that enables a company to collect and generate vital compliance data and establish [reporting] timelines and actionable milestones.”

“We consider our platform to be the premier solution for environmental compliance management,” added Encamp CEO and Co-founder, Luke Jacobs. “To date, no other EHS software has been able to match our platform’s capability as a true end-to-end solution for compliance reporting — and we’re still adding functionality on a regular basis. So to be recognized as a Top Product by Environment + Energy Leader and its esteemed Awards program judges is both an honor for Encamp and a testament to our team’s ongoing ingenuity and passion to help protect the environment.”

Jacobs was also named last year to the Environment + Energy Leader 100 for 2020. The annual list recognizes environment and energy “doers” who create new solutions and products to help companies achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environment and energy management.

About Encamp

Encamp is the environmental compliance management and reporting platform for today’s EHS professionals. Out-of-the-box, our solutions enable companies and their EHS teams to proactively manage risk by aggregating and centralizing critical compliance data, streamlining reporting workflows, and automating the submission of regulatory reports and filings to all applicable state and federal agencies. This lets EHS departments manage compliance and reporting end-to-end through a single pane of glass, including submitting required reporting and registration fees. Users of the Encamp platform even onboard and adopt quickly with our intuitive interface and dedicated customer success, support, and implementation teams.

Encamp was founded in 2017 and introduced its SaaS-based platform for environmental compliance reporting in 2018. Now with more than 200 customers throughout the U.S., Encamp is the largest third-party filer of EPCRA Tier II reports in the country.

Learn more about Encamp at www.encamp.com.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For nearly a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.

