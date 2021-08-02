Encina Development Group : Appoints Dave Roesser As Chief Executive Officer

- Seasoned Executive Dave Roesser Joins Encina to Lead Global Business Growth -

Encina Development Group (“Encina”) today announced that Dave Roesser, Ph.D., has been appointed as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective August 2, 2021.

Encina appoints Dave Roesser, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Roesser will lead our company, and our entire team is excited to work with him as we embark on Encina’s next phase of growth,” said David Schwedel, Executive Director of Encina. “Dr. Roesser has demonstrated his ability to manage, build, and consistently grow successful businesses throughout his career. He is the best person to lead Encina into the future as we look to deliver highly-valued circular chemicals.”

Dr. Roesser brings strong leadership and extensive expertise in leading diverse, global businesses and high-performance teams. He held several senior leadership positions in Cargill’s Bioindustrial Enterprise and Industrial Solutions groups. While at Cargill, the largest private company in the United States, Dr. Roesser was promoted seven times to greater responsibilities and leadership roles. These roles spanned from covering North America to global operations, from leading high-growth business to transforming a struggling sector. Most recently, he served as Cargill’s global category lead in performance chemicals, heading the $1 billion international performance chemicals division and driving both revenue and profit growth. Prior to Cargill, Dr. Roesser worked at EarthShell and FedChem in leadership positions.

“It’s an exciting time to join Encina, which is at the forefront of delivering circular chemical solutions on a global basis,” said Dr. Roesser. “I am truly honored to lead Encina’s exceptional team. Together, we will provide high-quality products for our customers, and drive exceptional growth opportunities for our shareholders.”

Dr. Roesser holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the College of William and Mary and a Ph.D. in Polymer Science and Plastics Engineering from University of Massachusetts, Lowell.

About Encina Development Group

Encina Development Group implements solutions to produce circular chemicals from waste plastics. Encina’s basic circular chemical products provide the foundation that helps customers meet their circular chemical goals and create a clear pathway to produce circular products across a broad spectrum of goods, from consumer products and packaging to pharmaceuticals, construction, and much more. www.encina.com.

