Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Encore Bank Partners with ZSuite Technologies to Leverage Innovative Technology Solutions

01/19/2022 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZSuite Technologies, a financial technology company that powers financial institutions with digital escrow products for specific commercial verticals, has partnered with Encore Bank to offer its customers ZEscrow and ZRent.

Arkansas-based Encore Bank is a private, boutique bank with a commercial focus that couples experienced bankers with innovative technology to offer personalized service and experiences to its clients. The bank selected ZSuite as a partner to grow its business and better serve a larger customer base. Additionally, Encore will be able to offer its existing clients a new intuitive, digital platform that eliminates manual paperwork and streamlines these processes while also adhering to applicable compliance requirements, saving Encore clients both time and money.

“At Encore, we are always seeking new ways to leverage innovative technology to meet and exceed the needs of our clients,” said Nikki Pfleger, Encore’s EVP Director of Business Banking Solutions. “Conventional escrow and subaccounting processes are complex, manual, time-consuming and a compliance risk. We are thrilled to partner with ZSuite to offer our customers robust, innovative products that are a perfect fit for our business model.”

An advocate for the technological and financial growth of banks and credit unions, ZSuite offers SaaS solutions as a unique, value-add service. Its suite of product offerings, ZRent and ZEscrow, enables financial institutions to increase low-cost, core deposits, improve the customer experience and reach clients beyond their branch footprint through online channels. Serving the underserved and unknown niche markets within its already present customer base, these all-digital solutions are exclusively available to banks and credit unions with the capability of individualized customization.

“By offering ZEscrow and ZRent, Encore Bank can differentiate itself from other financial institutions as the demand for digital solutions continues to increase in the new year due to continued changes in consumer demands amid the pandemic,” said Nathan Baumeister, CEO of ZSuite. “We are excited to play a role in Encore’s business development efforts as it continues to be one of the fastest growing banks in the country.”

About ZSuite Technologies

ZSuite Technologies is a financial technology company that aims to power financial institutions with digital escrow products for specific commercial verticals that they can offer to their clients. ZSuite's products, ZRent and ZEscrow, streamline collection of recurring payments and automate the management and compliance around multi-use escrow subaccounting processes.

To learn more about ZSuite Technologies and how it can help your financial institution, please visit: https://www.zsuitetech.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
09:38aRIO TINTO : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
09:38aIPSOS : Half-year liquidity contract statement
AQ
09:38aASML : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09:38aMoore Kuehn Encourages VGII, GCAC, TVAC, and SBEA Investors to Contact Law Firm
PR
09:37aCanadian inflation hits 30-year high, boosting chances of early rate hike
RE
09:36aROLLS-ROYCE : Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
09:36aClas Ohlson's Nomination Committee appointed
AQ
09:35aHawkins, Inc. to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on February 2, 2022
GL
09:35aHawkins, Inc. to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on February 2, 2022
GL
09:35aKarus Gold Drills 80.65 Meters of 0.5 g/t Gold at Gold Creek Project
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
3Chip supplier ASML forecasts strong 2022 despite fire hit
4French state pledges to stand by EDF - finance minister Le Maire
5Stocks steady, bond yields jump as inflation fears crescendo

HOT NEWS