Encouraging innovation in sustainable public transport

One million pounds is now available to encourage innovation in public transport technology solutions.

The second and final round of the Mobility as a Service Investment Fund supports Scotland's green recovery, and aims to make public transport easier while encouraging people away from single-occupancy car trips.

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions typically seek to join up multiple different modes of transport and allow users to create their own unique journey from A to B and pay for it with a simple tap, through a single transaction on their smart device. Payments across multiple modes can be made seamless - offering an easier end to end journey for the passenger.

The funding by the Scottish Government aims to foster creativity in the sector and grow the evidence base for the global MaaS concept, helping to deliver solutions which are tailored for communities across Scotland.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, Michael Matheson said:

'The Scottish Government sees great potential in the future of MaaS solutions and an opportunity for Scotland to be at the forefront of developments. That's why we committed through our Programme for Government in 2018 to establish the Mobility as a Service Investment Fund.

'Much has changed since 2018, but as we think about the urgent need for a green recovery while we build back from the COVID-19 pandemic, the potential of MaaS solutions in Scottish transport is perhaps more important than ever before. MaaS applications can directly support our vision for a more sustainable transport system as outlined in our National Transport Strategy, in addition to supporting the bold commitments we've made through our updated Climate Change Plan.

'By creating new partnerships between the public and private sectors to focus on collaborative solutions to complex transport problems, I'm excited to see continued ambition through this final round of funding.'

Dr Alastair McInroy, CEO of Technology Scotland said:

'While the ongoing pandemic has inevitably had a profound impact on the way we engage with transport, it has also highlighted the increasing need for Mobility as a Service solutions. These solutions will play a crucial role in re-building passenger confidence in our shared transport assets, something that is absolutely essential if we are to meet our aims of a more sustainable transport network over the coming years.

'With this in mind we are delighted to see the continuation of the Scottish Government's MaaS Investment Fund programme through the launch of Round 2 today. We have been hugely encouraged by the level of interest already shown by potential project leads and we are excited to see how Round 2 projects will augment and compliment those supported through Round 1.'

Organisations can find out more and apply on the Transport Scotland website: www.transport.gov.scot/mobility-as-a-service

MaaS Scotland is a partnership organisation with Technology Scotland and ScotlandIS. It has over 75 members in Scotland bringing together a MaaS community to deliver MaaS initiatives and projects in Scotland.