Encrypted Digital Wallet UmiFi Reached 10,000 Downloads Within Three Months of Launch

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2021) - Encrypted digital currency has become one of the most important mainstream investments for the new generation in the post-epidemic era. An encrypted digital wallet, Umifi, went live in September and reached 10,000 downloads within a very short time. Most wallets on the market are currently facing insufficient DeFi support and too high homogeneity. UmiFi is designed to solve these problems. It is an innovative wallet which is safe, legal, has a large number of users, supports most of the DeFi pages, can store more than 90% of the encrypted currency, and can obtain a pass for storing the currency.







UmiFi emphasizes the security of users' assets. Many wallets on the market have faced problems such as theft of coins and hackers. UmiFi has built a multinational top-level security team from Singapore, the Asian financial center. The development team head Ruby Goh is a key core member of the ASEAN Cyber ​​Security Capability Enhancement Program promoted by the Singaporean government.

UmiFi has also obtained the US MSB financial license in order to improve the safety of users. This allows every user's asset to be stored in UmiFi and to be secured by the Financial Crime Enforcement Bureau of the US Department of the Treasury, and allows every user to use it.

UmiFi has an exclusive pass too. This pass allows every user who deposits digital currency in UmiFi to get corresponding benefits in addition to the highest level of asset protection. The innovations and security guarantees have enabled UmiFi to be used by tens of millions of users within just three months of its launch, the developers claimed.

Umifi has gotten MSB license from America (31000193489303) and it is available on both Android and iOS App Store.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97684