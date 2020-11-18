Log in
Encryption Innovations Set to Drive Cryptocurrency's Next Big Investment Wave

11/18/2020 | 11:25am EST

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2020) - As Bitcoin approaches all-time highs and regulators warm to embracing digital assets, advances in encryption and security of a blockchain-built infrastructure are emerging as cryptocurrency's next innovation opportunity, according to Sarson Funds, a cryptocurrency education firm and investment platform.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Sarson Funds believes now is the time to start looking at how the market for enhanced security of decentralized networks might evolve for investors.
  • To educate cryptocurrency investors, Sarson Funds released the first in a series of investor guides to understanding encryption.
  • The release includes an investor white paper on encrypting digital assets as well as an accompanying digital asset investor guide to cryptography.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/68473_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency marketing and educational services. The firm serves the Financial Professional community and their clients by providing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology educational services and investment solutions. Sarson Funds maintains a Fiduciary Standard at all times, bringing Wall Street standards for research, risk management and transparency to digital asset investing. Along with our Investment Manager and Financial Advisor partners, we believe that disruptive innovation requires a disciplined approach to risk management and education.

For more information, please visit us online at www.sarsonfunds.com.

Source: Sarson Funds

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68473


© Newsfilecorp 2020
