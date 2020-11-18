Encryption Innovations Set to Drive Cryptocurrency's Next Big Investment Wave

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2020) - As Bitcoin approaches all-time highs and regulators warm to embracing digital assets, advances in encryption and security of a blockchain-built infrastructure are emerging as cryptocurrency's next innovation opportunity, according to Sarson Funds, a cryptocurrency education firm and investment platform.

Key Takeaways:

Sarson Funds believes now is the time to start looking at how the market for enhanced security of decentralized networks might evolve for investors.

To educate cryptocurrency investors, Sarson Funds released the first in a series of investor guides to understanding encryption.

The release includes an investor white paper on encrypting digital assets as well as an accompanying digital asset investor guide to cryptography.

