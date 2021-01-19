Log in
End-December 2020 GIR Level Rises to US$109.8 Billion

01/19/2021 | 04:28am EST
Media and Research - Press Releases
End-December 2020 GIR Level Rises to US$109.8 Billion January 14, 2021

​The country's gross international reserves (GIR) level, based on preliminary data, rose by US$4.98 billion to US$109.8 billion as of end-December 2020 from the end-November 2020 level of US$104.82 billion. The latest GIR level represents an adequate external liquidity buffer, which can help cushion the domestic economy against external shocks. This buffer is equivalent to 11.7 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.1 Moreover, it is also about 9.6 times the country's short-term external debt based on original maturity and 5.5 times based on residual maturity.2,3

The month-on-month increase in the GIR level reflected inflows mainly from the BSP's foreign exchange operations, National Government's (NG) foreign currency deposits with the BSP of proceeds from its issuance of ROP Global Bonds, and revaluation gains from the BSP's gold holdings due to the increase in the price of gold in the international market. These inflows were partly offset, however, by the NG's payments of its foreign currency debt obligations.

Similarly, the net international reserves (NIR), which refers to the difference between the BSP's GIR and total short-term liabilities, increased by US$5 billion to US$109.8 billion as of end-December 2020 from the end-November 2020 level of US$104.8 billion.​

------------------------------

1 By convention, GIR is viewed to be adequate if it can finance at least three-months' worth of the country's imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.
2 Short-term debt based on residual maturity refers to outstanding external debt with original maturity of one year or less, plus principal payments on medium- and long-term loans of the public and private sectors falling due within the next 12 months.
3 The level of GIR, as of a particular period, is considered adequate, if it provides at least 100 percent cover for the payment of the country's foreign liabilities, public and private, falling due within the immediate twelve-month period.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 14 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 09:27:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
