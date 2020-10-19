Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

End Poverty Day Jamaica: Focusing on the Immediate but Prioritizing the Future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/19/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

On October 17 each year, the World Bank Group marks End Poverty Day. This year's theme is 'Surmounting Setbacks,' which recognizes the significant challenges the world is currently facing, and the need to overcome them. The setbacks are acute. Extreme poverty is expected to rise in 2020, for the first time in over 20 years, due to the impact of the global pandemic. A recent report, Poverty and Shared Prosperity 2020: Reversals of Fortune, estimates that the pandemic may push 115 million more people into extreme poverty. An estimated 9.2 percent of the global population still lives below the international poverty line of US$1.90 a day. This figure amounts to 689 million people living in extreme poverty.

Jamaica's successful economic reform program has enabled the country to manage the crisis better. Nonetheless, some of the progress made in recent years will likely be reversed, and an increase in poverty is forecasted for this year. Unfortunately, many people who escaped poverty in Jamaica in recent years have been forced back below the poverty line by COVID-19 and its economic impact.

Tourism numbers have fallen, small and medium-sized business are struggling to keep the lights on, farmers cannot plan for their next harvest, and families are struggling to adjust to, or in some cases, to access online schooling.

Understandably, much of the focus is on how to alleviate these immediate challenges Jamaicans are facing. However, it is also critical to look toward future opportunities to reduce poverty in Jamaica in the longer-term. Investments and policies that reduce inequality and systems that build resilience will ensure Jamaica is prepared for future shocks, such as climate change. This can only happen if the potential of the Jamaican people is harnessed. I believe that investing in people, and taking a community-centric approach, can strengthen some of the country's key sectors of growth and reduce poverty.

For instance, I have seen the difference Jamaicans living in rural areas can make in the tourism and agriculture sectors, provided the right enabling environment. At the recent launch of the second phase of the Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI), I spoke about Louise. She is one of 172 greenhouse operators who benefited from the work done in REDI I, where prospective farmers were introduced to new technologies and new skills. Louise now sells her produce to the tourism industry, earns a living, and can send her children to school.

In tourism, similar transformative experiences are possible if we embrace a more inclusive and diversified approach. I was in Treasure Beach in St. Elizabeth over the summer, and I saw first-hand how much potential there is in community tourism. I was running on the beach, and a local gentleman, Thelwell, invited me to run together.. The next morning, we ran through the village, and I greeted neighbors I would have never met, saw farmers working their fields I wouldn't have known existed, and climbed up hills with amazing views I wouldn't have found. These are invaluable experiences for tourists, and there is earning potential for community members if the right investments are made to develop these local opportunities.

The pandemic has shown that Jamaica's tourism sector, a key driver of economic activity, needs to diversify, be more resilient and inclusive. The dominant form of tourism in Jamaica is the sun, sand and sea approach, which currently benefits thousands of hotel workers, tour guides, and other service providers. However, it does not sufficiently link to rural environments where most of the poor live. One way to make tourism more sustainable and resilient to shocks is to integrate rural communities, which will spread the benefits derived among more Jamaicans.

The REDI project showed that Jamaicans are resilient and have innovative ideas to better connect tourism and the agriculture sectors to their communities, so the benefits are more widespread. The World Bank is focused on meeting immediate needs, like investing in key sectors of the economy to help generate growth. However, in doing so, we will not lose sight of the priorities for the future of Jamaica: investing in people for a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive recovery.

And we are not alone in this, World Bank projects reflect a shared vision with the Government, and are implemented with the support of local partners, and other multilateral and international organizations. As the World Bank commemorates End Poverty Day, I am confident that Jamaica has the potential to surmount the setbacks that are before us and to move towards a more sustainable, resilient future for all.

Ozan Sevimli is the Resident Representative of the World Bank for Jamaica and Guyana.

See also: A video posted to commemorate End Poverty Day in Jamaica, with voices from key partners discussing how they are contributing to this effort.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 21:39:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pCLOVER : 2020 AGM Notice of Meeting and 2020 Annual Report
PU
05:59pVALE S A : 10/19/2020 Vale's Production and Sales in 3Q20
PU
05:59pCanntab Announces Closing of Purchases of Cannabis Processing Equipment and Leasehold Improvements
NE
05:56pDECARBONIZATION PLUS ACQUISITION CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
PR
05:55pWHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05
PR
05:55pBMW : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
05:55pIDP EDUCATION : CEO and Managing Directors AGM AddressOpens in a new Window
PU
05:55pIDP EDUCATION : Chairman's AGM Address to ShareholdersOpens in a new Window
PU
05:55pIDP EDUCATION : 2020 AGM PresentationOpens in a new Window
PU
05:54pBHP posts 7% rise in iron ore output, flags production hit in Q2
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street closes lower as stimulus deadline nears without deal
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Danone eyes disposals in portfolio and management shake-up
3WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Australia financial crime watchdog investigates casino giant C..
4SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND : SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT "SODIC" E : Six of Octo..
5JAPAN TO JOIN FORCES WITH U.S., EUROPE IN REGULATING BIG TECH FIRMS: antitrust watchdog head

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group