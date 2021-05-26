BOULDER, Colo., May 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Boulder, Colorado - May, 2021 - One of the largest road races in the nation, and America's All-time Best 10K is back. With guidance from governmental entities and health officials, the BOLDERBoulder team is set to create a unique experience in 2021 to deliver the fun that the annual race is known for, in a new event concept which has been specifically designed to re-acclimate race participants from virtual running back to in-person running races, Stack Sports announced today.



The BOLDERBoulder this year has created a unique variation for Memorial Day Weekend in this "walk before you run" run, called BOLDER on the RUN, and will stage in-person 10K races, on marked, measured and timed courses, at six different locations along the front-range.



The event will span 14 hours each day, beginning Saturday May 29 at 6:30 a.m., through 8:30 p.m. Monday May 31, 2021.



In support of BOLDER ON THE RUN, the BB10K team is partnering with its longstanding timing, scoring and results partner, the End Result Company powered by Stack Sports, for the official timing, including the daily event execution to provide accurate timing and official results and scoring for each participant.



"This is an incredible event and we are so excited to be a part of its return in 2021," said John Adams, GM - Endurance at Stack Sports. "We are always looking for opportunities to innovate, and working with Cliff and his team on this idea was a real look at how technology can partner with event staff to deliver a great experience. BB10K is back, and an example for other races and the broader community of road running events that it's safe."



The BOLDERBoulder mantra, "Oh Yes You Can!" since 1979, is the battle cry which has encouraged participants of all ages and abilities to participate, stay active, get healthy, get outside, celebrate Boulder, Colorado, and honor Memorial Day and those who have given their life in service to this country.



This year the event will take its Can Do Attitude on the road and to the next level with a one-of-a-kind experience at the six unique courses, in Broomfield, Erie, Firestone, at the Greenland Trail in Larkspur, Littleton, and Loveland.



Each venue features a different course and each provides a unique experience and adventure, allowing every participant to take on the challenge of finishing a 10K by selecting their venue, their day and their preferred race time. Famous for its BOLDER attitude at its BOULDER altitude (5,391') each course offered is situated above 5,000' and provides for smaller race groups to run unimpeded during their specific time block over the weekend.



"Because we are able to time each participant, similar to the big race, we will be able to recognize the top 15 fastest times for boys and girls and men and women every age," said race director, Cliff Bosley. "Creating something new and different in a year where there is still an abundance of caution about CV-19, also puts us in a great spot where we can help participants to be comfortable as they assimilate back to in-person running as we begin preparations for the traditional race in 2022."



In its 42nd year with BB10K End Result has worked closely with the event anticipating its return. "End Result Company is excited to see this great event return in such a unique way and to provide the premier event with best-in-class technology," said Kevin Jandt, VP, Endurance at Stack Sports. "Providing our timing services just provides additional data points to BB10K to ensure the event is both competitive and safe."



"We can't wait to see you out there," Cliff Bosley, Race Director.



About BOLDERBoulder



The BolderBOULDER, named America's All-Time Best 10K by Runner's World, is the 4th largest running race in the United States and the 7th largest in the world. The race attracts over 50,000 runners, joggers, walkers and wheelchair racers, and draws professional athletes from around the world to compete for one of the largest non-marathon prize purses in road racing. The annual in-person race starts at 30th and Walnut and winds through Boulder neighborhoods with live music and entertainment at every corner. The race finishes at the University of Colorado's Folsom Field and attracts over 100,000 spectators throughout the course.



About End Result



The End Result Company has been a leader in timing and scoring for over 30 years. End Result has been involved in some of the largest road races in the country and is committed to providing events with the newest technology and legendary customer service and has been the official timing, results and scoring partner of the BOLDERBoulder since 2008, accurately timing more than 600,000 participants.



About Stack Sports



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars -- Play, Improve, and Engage.



To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



