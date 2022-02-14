End of Lockheed-Aerojet deal puts pressure on leadership of both firms

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin's exit from
its purchase of engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne has refocused
investors on the compounding list of problems at the companies,
as pressure grows on Lockheed management to improve lagging
performance.
Both Lockheed Martin Corp and Aerojet Rocketdyne
Holdings Inc stocks were down on Monday after Lockheed
walked away from the deal.
Following the deal's collapse, Aerojet said it planned to
deliver value to shareholders by advancing hypersonics and
strategic, tactical and missile defense systems. Lockheed said
the company will focus "on the most effective use of capital
with the highest return on investment, including our ongoing
commitment to return value to shareholders."
Lockheed's problems are stacking up, and exiting the deal
dealt a loss to CEO Jim Taiclet who has not been able to deliver
significant shares price appreciation since taking over in June
2020 in the midst of a global pandemic.
In October, management cut sales expectations for both 2021
and 2022, which sent shares down 12%.
The weapons maker said COVID-19 had hobbled its supply
chain, but on its post-earnings call with analysts, Ron Epstein
with Bank of America forced Taiclet to defend his leadership
when he asked, "Where are you taking the company? And what's the
vision here? Because it really seems - and I know this may be -
might sound unfair, but it seems a little bit rudderless right
now."
Lockheed's strategy of facilitating the military "internet
of things" has failed to gain traction with investors, analysts
have said. Making matters worse, Lockheed's premiere product the
stealthy F-35 fighter jet could see softer demand from the U.S.
Air Force in coming years. The jet makes up about a quarter of
the company's revenue.
In an interview on Monday, Epstein said, "Their strategy has
to pivot. If the defense budget (is) growing low single digits
and you have peer companies that are growing with low single
digits and you're not, most likely the market's not going to be
pleased with that."
Cowen analyst Cai Von Rumohr said in a note on Monday that
while Lockheed had indicated it could still do mergers, "It's
more likely to seek small technology accelerators rather than
larger transactions that might face stiffer regulatory hurdles."
Von Rumohr said in the near-term it was possible that the
Bethesda-based company could increase its share buyback.
At Aerojet, a top shareholder seeks to revamp the board of
directors.
On February 1, Warren Lichtenstein, Aerojet's executive
chairman of the board, launched a proxy fight to replace three
members of Aerojet's board of directors. He wants to ensure the
company has the ability to succeed without the deal.
Aerojet said it was looking into Lichtenstein's effort.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington
Editing by Nick Zieminski)