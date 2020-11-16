Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

End of lockdown did little for incomes of UK's hardest-hit - study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 02:45am EST
Canary Wharf business district in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The lifting of the first COVID-19 lockdown earlier this year did little to improve the incomes of people in Britain who lost out from the restrictions, and lower-earning households have borne the brunt of the hit, a think tank said on Sunday.

With unemployment on the rise in Britain, the proportion of adults reporting a drop in incomes improved only slightly to 23% between July and September from 27% in the April-June period, the Resolution Foundation said in a report.

Three-in-ten of the adults who took a sustained income hit were unable to afford some basic household costs such as heating and fresh fruit and vegetables, the report said.

"The government should strengthen the social safety net that more families are coming to rely upon," Karl Handscomb, an economist at the Resolution Foundation, said.

Adults in highest 20% income band, or an average of 64,000 pounds ($84,400) a year, were more likely to have seen their family budgets improve than deteriorate from before the pandemic as many managed to save more.

By contrast, low-income households on 13,000 pounds a year were more than twice as likely to have seen their budgets deteriorate.

The report was based on a survey of 6,061 adults between Sept. 17 and 22.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a new, month-long lockdown for England which is due to end on Dec. 2. Other parts of the United Kingdom are also under coronavirus restrictions.

(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:59aSmall UK manufacturers left in dark over Brexit plans - survey
RE
02:59aPIRAEUS BANK S A : Announcement
PU
02:58aAramco plans debt market comeback with multi-tranche bond deal
RE
02:55aWORLD BANK : Lao PDR aims to achieve universal health coverage with new Global Fund, Government of Australia and World Bank investment
PU
02:45aOil climbs higher on China, Japan rebound, hopes of OPEC+ supply curb
RE
02:45aInvestors tell European firms to reveal 'missing' climate costs in their accounts
RE
02:45aUk health minister hancock says we won't know for some time how effective they are at preventing transmission
RE
02:45aUK HEALTH MINISTER HANCOCK SAYS ON HOW MANY VACCINES THE UK WILL NEED : It depends on how effective they are
RE
02:45aBANK OF BOTSWANA : DCI lost 8.05 percent year to date
PU
02:45aEnd of lockdown did little for incomes of UK's hardest-hit - study
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIAN COAL EXPORTS TO CHINA SLUMP, BUT PRICES ARE MIXED: Russell
2APPLE INC. : Privacy activist files complaints against Apple's tracking tool
3BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : PNC to buy BBVA's U.S. banking ar..
4PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. : PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Is in Advanced Talks to Buy U.S. Arm of Spain's ..
5RAKUTEN, INC. : Walmart sells majority stake in Seiyu, nearly exiting Japan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group