Endangered lynx released into the wild in Spain

12/20/2022 | 01:24pm EST
STORY: There are five new Iberian lynx

roaming the wild in Spain

thanks to a breeding program aimed

at conserving the endangered felines

(Javier Salcedo, Coordinator)

"Today we have released five lynx, two males from a breeding centre and two females, one accompanied by her kitten. The two females and the kitten are wild animals. We have captured them to balance the sex. We had two males but needed two females. We are initiating this area as a reintroduction area."

They're free to reproduce and populate

the mountainous Sierra Arana area

In 2002, only 94 of the lynx were

registered in Spain and none in Portugal

By the end of 2020, there were

1,000 registered in the two countries


© Reuters 2022
