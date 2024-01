Jan 4 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining PLC:

* ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC SAYS TERMINATION OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SÉBASTIEN DE MONTESSUS, FOR SERIOUS MISCONDUCT WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* ENDEAVOUR MINING - APPOINTED IAN COCKERILL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT