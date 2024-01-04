Jan 4 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining said on Thursday it has removed its president and chief executive officer Sébastien de Montessus with immediate effect citing serious misconduct. (Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|26.69 CAD
|-7.62%
|-10.32%
|5 302 M $
|1,132.32 PTS
|0.00%
|-5.77%
|-
Palladium falls as concern EVs will destroy demand returns to the fore
AI to dominate this year's CES, even without OpenAI's Altman on hand
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gives back earlier gains as data showcases recession risk
Nigeria's anti-graft body visits Dangote Group in forex probe -sources
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, Amex, Apple, Broadcom, Verizon...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
China stocks fall as macro worries outweigh optimism over encouraging data