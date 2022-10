Endeavour is the biggest mining company in Burkina Faso, with four gold mines - Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion - and two exploration projects.

The company also has mines in Senegal and Ivory Cost, but its Burkina mines account for 54% of expected 2022 production, Berenberg analysts said.

Endeavour's London-listed shares fell 1.6%.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by David Goodman)