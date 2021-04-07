Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Endevica Bio : Begins IND-Enabling Toxicology Studies

04/07/2021 | 09:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Studies to Support Expected IND Application

Endevica Bio (formerly known as Tensive Controls Inc.), a company developing best-in-class peptide drug candidates with better safety and efficacy properties, has signed an agreement with Wuxi AppTec to begin toxicology studies for TCMCB07, its investigational therapeutic for cancer cachexia. These studies will support an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which will allow it to commence clinical trials.

Cachexia, a serious clinical consequence also known as “wasting syndrome,” is estimated to be prevalent in approximately 50-80% of those with advanced malignant cancer and it is estimated to be the cause of death for up to 40% of cancer patients.

TCMCB07 is a first-in-class melanocortin ¾ antagonist peptide designed to help people with cancer cachexia live longer by enabling greater tolerability of cancer treatment and improved quality of life. Discovered by Endevica Bio Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Kenneth Gruber, the compound reduces pro-inflammatory cytokine gene expression in the brain and is designed to effectively cross the blood-brain barrier.

“TCMCB07 has many advantages – in addition to being able to cross the blood-brain barrier, it has shown to be more stable in plasma, orally active and has predictable pharmacokinetics (PK) properties,” said Russ Potterfield, Executive Chairman of Endevica Bio. “Further, due to our patented technology for the suppression of cardiovascular side effects in melanocortin-based therapeutics, we believe TCMCB07 will have a robust safety profile.”

Results from these toxicology studies are expected to be announced by December 2021. Endevica expects to file its IND by the first quarter of 2022.

About Endevica Bio

Endevica Bio was formed to create best-in-class peptide drug candidates with better safety and efficacy properties than other drugs in the same class. Endevica’s technology platform, protected by a family of patents and pending applications, allows for the modification of peptides to perform with improved half-life, oral activity, and the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. Endevica’s initial drug candidate, TCMCB07, is designed to treat cancer cachexia, which is the cause of death for up to 40% of cancer patients. The company expects to enter clinical development by Q1 2022. More information can be found at www.endevicabio.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:24aPONSSE OYJ  : Decisions made at the Ponsse Plc Annual General Meeting
AQ
09:24aTSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION  : TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares
PU
09:23aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD.  : Form 8.3 - WILLIAM HILL PLC - Ordinary Shares
AQ
09:23aRising tide exhibition at museum of the city of new york illustrates the dramatic consequences of the climate crisis
GL
09:22aASTRAZENECA  : EU agency to share results of probe into AstraZeneca shot
AQ
09:22aKESTREL GOLD  : IIROC Trading Resumption - KGC
AQ
09:22aAM BEST  : Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Farmers Fire Insurance Company
BU
09:21aDANCANN PHARMA A/S  : publishes Annual Report 2020
AQ
09:21aDGAP-DD  : PIERER Mobility AG english
DJ
09:20aSchwarz set to win EU antitrust okay for Suez asset buy - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first-quarter - Coinshares
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Prosus to sell 2% stake in Tencent worth $15 billion
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Huawei Becomes the First Brand to Have 50 Million Fans on JD.com
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Shell first quarter 2021 update note
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Settles Patent Dispute With Lenovo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ