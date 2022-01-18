Endowment Index® 2021 Performance Update

APPLETON, Wis., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Endowment Index® calculated by Nasdaq OMX® (Symbol: ENDOW) closed at 1,738.95 to end 2021. The Index gained 14.59% in 2021 (on a total return basis), which compares to a Global 60-40 portfolio which increased 9.54% for the same period. For the fourth quarter, the Index gained 4.38% compared to a 4.06% increase for the Global 60-40 Portfolio.

The Index spent nearly the entirety of 2021 in positive territory. The Index low for 2021 occurred on January 4th with a close of 1,515.07. The high for the year occurred on November 8th at 1,765.99.

Global equity markets rose again in 2021 with the S&P 500 notching 70 record highs throughout the year. Higher inflation, due to supply chain issues & labor shortages was the primary concern for investors throughout 2021.

Ten of the Index's twenty-two components posted double digit gains for 2021.The top performing component of the Index was commodities oil & gas, which gained an astounding 75.59% in 2021. Gold was the worst performer, posting a loss of -3.99% for the year.

Asset Class 2021 Change (%) Asset Class 2021 Change (%)













Commodity – Oil & Gas 75.59 Managed Futures 8.99

Commodity/Div-Futures 41.87 Intl. Real Estate 5.64

Domestic Real Estate 40.38 Private Eq-Distressed Debt 2.02

Publicly Traded MLP's 39.29 Liquidity - TBills -0.10

Private Equity/VC 26.97 Hedge Funds -0.44

US Equity 25.72 Emerging Markets -0.64

Commodity – Met/Mining 22.35 Domestic Fixed Inc. -1.66

Global Equities 18.24 Em. Market Equity - China -2.17

Commodity - Timber 12.30 Intl Developed Fixed Inc -2.20

Intl Developed Equity 11.29 Emerging Mkt Fixed Inc -2.45

Commodity - Infrastructure 9.71 Gold -3.99













The Endowment Index represents the investable opportunity for managers of portfolios utilizing the Endowment Investment Philosophy® or who otherwise incorporate alternative investments within a comprehensive asset allocation. The Endowment Index measures performance for a multi-asset, globally diversified, three-dimensional portfolio that includes Global Equity, Global Fixed Income, and Alternative Investments (like Private Equity, Hedge Funds and Real Assets) The Index applies an objective, rules-based construction methodology based upon portfolio allocation data obtained from over 700 educational institutions that collectively manage over $637 billion as of 6/30/20. Each of the 22 sub-indexes that currently comprise the Index are investable and contained within those sub-indexes are over 47,000 underlying securities.

Visit EndowmentIndex.com to download longer term index price and performance data.

ETF Model Solutions, LLC serves its clients as an ETF strategist, designing and managing ETF-based investment solutions for advisers, institutions, retirement plans and individual investors based upon the Endowment Investment Philosophy®. The Firm offers ETF-based diversified target-risk models, and asset class models for use by investment advisers and retirement plans. ETF Model Solutions, LLC also provides digital investment services to individual investors through the website, www.MyRoboAdviser.com.

Contact: Tim Landolt MBA, Managing Director, 920.785.6012

Info: www.ETFModelSolutions.com or www.EndowmentIndex.com

Disclosure: Information presented for educational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies, nor shall it be construed to be the provision of investment advice. You cannot invest directly in an index. Indexes do not contain fees. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not insured or guaranteed. Performance information provided is net of any underlying exchange-traded fund expenses but does not include any other fees or expenses. ETF Model Solutions, LLC is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC. Registration does not imply any level of skill or training, nor does it imply endorsement by the SEC or other securities regulatory authority. A copy of the Firm's disclosure document, Form ADV Brochure Part 2, is available upon request

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endowment-index-2021-performance-update-301462065.html

SOURCE ETF Model Solutions