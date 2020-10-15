Endowment Index® Third Quarter 2020 Performance Update

APPLETON, Wis., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Endowment Index® calculated by Nasdaq OMX® (Symbol: ENDOW) gained 5.05% (on a total return basis) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. This compares to the Global 60-40 Portfolio (60% Stocks, 40% Bonds), which increased 5.89% for the same period.

The economic recovery continued in Q3 2020 and overall, equity markets posted strong gains with the S&P 500 Index rising 8.9%. The gains were not limited to U.S. markets as developed and emerging market equities were up 9.77% and 8.04%, respectively for the quarter.

Twenty-one of the Index's twenty-four components posted gains for Q3 2020, with four posting double digit gains. The top four performing components of the Index for Q3 2020 were emerging market equity – China (+15.57%), timber (+14.57), private agriculture (+12.13) and commodities/diversified futures (+11.59%). Publicly traded MLP's and oil & gas were the two laggards, posting losses of -16.65% and -20.35%, respectively.

Em. Market Equity - China 15.57 Intl. Real Estate 3.88

Commodity - Timber 14.57 U.S. TIPS 2.98

Commodity –Pvt. Agriculture 12.13 Emerging Mkt Fixed Inc 2.39

Commodity/Div-Futures 11.59 Hedge Funds 1.95

Commodity – Met/Mining 9.95 Domestic Real Estate 1.31

Emerging Markets 9.77 Commodity -Natural Resources 1.26

US Equity 9.19 Intl Developed Fixed Inc 1.15

Global Equities 8.04 Domestic Fixed Inc. 0.58

Private Equity/VC 6.66 Managed Futures 0.05

Gold 6.64 Liquidity - TBills 0.00

Intl Developed Equity 5.52 Publicly Traded MLP's -16.65

Private Eq-Distressed Debt 4.85 Commodity – Oil & Gas -20.35



The Endowment Index represents the investable opportunity for managers of portfolios utilizing the Endowment Investment Philosophy or who otherwise incorporate alternative investments within a comprehensive asset allocation. The Endowment Index measures performance for a multi-asset, globally-diversified, three-dimensional portfolio that includes Global Equity, Global Fixed Income, and Alternative Investments (like Private Equity, Hedge Funds and Real Assets) The Index applies an objective, rules based construction methodology based upon portfolio allocation data obtained from over 770 educational institutions that collectively manage over $630 billion as of 6/30/19. Each of the 24 sub-indexes that currently comprise the Index are investable and contained within those sub-indexes are over 44,000 underlying securities.

Visit EndowmentIndex.com to download longer term index price and performance data.

ETF Model Solutions, LLC serves its clients as an ETF strategist, designing and managing ETF-based investment solutions for advisers, institutions, retirement plans and individual investors based upon the Endowment Investment Philosophy®. The Firm offers ETF-based diversified target-risk models, and asset class models for use by investment advisers and retirement plans. ETF Model Solutions, LLC also provides digital investment services to individual investors through the website, www.MyRoboAdviser.com.

Contact: Tim Landolt MBA, Managing Director, 920.785.6012

Info: www.ETFModelSolutions.com or www.EndowmentIndex.com

Disclosure: Information presented for educational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies, nor shall it be construed to be the provision of investment advice. You cannot invest directly in an index. Indexes do not contain fees. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not insured or guaranteed. Performance information provided is net of any underlying exchange-traded fund expenses but does not include any other fees or expenses. ETF Model Solutions, LLC is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC. Registration does not imply any level of skill or training, nor does it imply endorsement by the SEC or other securities regulatory authority. A copy of the Firm's disclosure document, Form ADV Brochure Part 2, is available upon request.

