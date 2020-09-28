Log in
Endpoint Health : and Vanderbilt University Medical Center to Create World's First Precision Medicine Trial Network Focused on Critical Illness

09/28/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Late-stage interventional trials will evaluate personalized approaches to existing care and novel targeted therapies

Endpoint Health, the first targeted therapeutics company focused on integrated solutions for critical illnesses, today announced a new strategic partnership with Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) to create the first precision medicine clinical trial network focused on late-stage clinical trials in critical illness. The network will combine leading critical illness researchers, trialists and premier medical centers from across the country to create a sustained system for conducting phase II and III interventional trials intended to validate precision medicine technologies, therapies, and deployable patient-centric care approaches. It will prioritize trials investigating promising precision-driven interventions to prevent or treat critical illnesses such as sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which are the most expensive conditions to treat in the hospital setting and are associated with half of U.S. hospital mortality.

“Endpoint Health envisions a future where clinicians are empowered with an array of targeted therapies and personalized approaches to improve the outcomes of their sickest patients,” said Jason Springs, co-founder and CEO of Endpoint Health. “Our partnership with VUMC will establish a foundational piece of the ecosystem necessary to make this vision real for the critical care community.”

VUMC will serve as the trial network coordinating center with Endpoint Health providing the underlying technology that leverages digital and molecular patient data to predict likely therapeutic response. The goal of the network is to conduct an ongoing series of trials that study multiple precision-driven interventions to treat or prevent critical illness. Endpoint’s technology is already being piloted in a phase II randomized controlled trial at VUMC, which started enrolling patients this month. Endpoint will also sponsor the first precision interventional trial, which will evaluate one of the company’s investigational products.

"Precision medicine in critical care has long been a goal that healthcare has struggled to attain due to the complex and fast-moving nature of critical illnesses,” said Dr. Todd Rice, Director of the Medical Intensive Care Unit at VUMC. “Our partnership with Endpoint Health will help turn that vision into a reality. Together, we are building the infrastructure needed to run efficient and effective precision clinical trials that use advanced technologies to guide patient enrollment and treatment selection that ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

"COVID-19 has put a spotlight on the need for better, more personalized care that addresses critically ill patients in both the ED and ICU,” said Dr. Wesley Self, Vice Chair of Research in the Department of Emergency Medicine at VUMC. “Our ability to validate new treatments in a manner that can be translated into actual clinical practice quickly and effectively is an essential step to bringing life-saving targeted therapies to some of the sickest patients. This is an exciting development for the medical community, and ultimately patients, as it will facilitate significant new research and therapy discovery opportunities.”

About Endpoint Health

Endpoint Health combines therapeutics, companion diagnostics, and artificial intelligence (AI) into an integrated platform designed to improve outcomes of patients with critical illnesses like sepsis, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and COVID-19. The company is based in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in Detroit and Chicago, and is backed by top-tier investors including Mayfield, Y Combinator, AME Cloud Ventures, and Wireframe Ventures. For more information visit www.endpoint.health.


© Business Wire 2020
