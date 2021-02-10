Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eneco ends door-to-door selling of energy contracts

02/10/2021 | 02:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eneco puts an end to doorstep selling of energy contracts to households in the Netherlands. Eneco strives to build trust in the process of selling new energy contracts, because trust is an important element of a successful energy transition. More and more, customers experience door-to-door sales as pushy and there is also evidence of malpractices in the sector in connection with this method. It is difficult to check if the consistently high level of quality that we strive for is also achieved in doorstep selling. This has a negative impact on the extent to which consumers trust this method that, therefore, is not in line with the manner in which Eneco prefers to sell energy contracts. Sufficient reason for Eneco to end door-to-door selling.

Quality
Eneco has always made an effort to ensure a high level of quality of doorstep selling with a focus on transparency, honesty and clarity. Again and again, this resulted in high scores for Eneco in quality assessments of door-to-door sales. Eneco has also been committed to increasing the quality level in the sector, including by contributing to the foundation of a central intermediary register for the energy market (CIRE) and the development of a code of conduct for the energy sector. Unfortunately, this has not resulted in achieving the quality requirements with respect to doorstep selling aimed for by Eneco in areas such as limiting the working hours of door-to-door salespersons and complaint handling.

Transparency, honesty and clarity
In connection with the current Covid-19 measures, door-to-door sales were already put on hold mid-December. These will not be restarted. Eneco is shifting its focus to sales channels that allow us to ensure that communication takes place in a customer friendly, honest and transparent manner. This way, we will be able to welcome all our customers properly and pleasantly and together strive for affordable and sustainably produced energy.

Disclaimer

Eneco Holding NV published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 07:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02/09FRANKFURT AIRPORT : Northwest Runway Back in Operation from July 8
PU
02/09INHALATION SCIENCES SWEDEN : ' PreciseInhale receives extended international Registered Trademark
PU
02/09SUMMER HOLIDAYS IN 2020 : Flights Resumed to Many Popular Destinations
PU
02/09FRANKFURT AIRPORT : More Destinations Planned from June
PU
02/09FRANKFURT AIRPORT : Weekly Traffic Figures for May 25 – 31
PU
02/09SENSIRION : and Anglia Components establish distribution agreement
PU
02/09Redrow profit jumps on virus-led suburban housing boom, resumes dividend
RE
02/09THYSSENKRUPP : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
02/09SPAREBANK 1 SMN : Trading for own account
AQ
02/09REALITES : Chiffre d'affaires consolidé 2020 en -2-
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Reddit user claiming to be Tesla insider now says bitcoin posts were not true
2APPLE INC. : Apple iPhone 12 mini sales slow as smaller smartphones lose appeal - report
3HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : South Korean boy investor with 43% gains is new retail trading icon
4Nasdaq sets another closing high amid stock rotation
5SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE: Fourth quarter & 2020 full year earnings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ