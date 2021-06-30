Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eneco : and VolkerWessels start construction of De Wildert Solar Farm

06/30/2021 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Construction of the De Wildert Solar Farm in the municipality of Dongen has started. In the coming months, VolkerWessels and Eneco will have 38,000 solar panels installed that together will be generating around 20 GWh of green power each year; the equivalent of the annual energy consumption of 7,300 households. Part of the generated power will be used locally, because the solar energy will be supplied to the adjacent Coca-Cola factory and to VolkerWessels. Both companies will be using the green power to make their business processes more sustainable. At the same time, this will bring the municipality of Dongen a step closer to achieving its local generation of sustainable energy ambitions.

De Wildert Solar Farm will be built on property owned by VolkerWessels that is located next to the industrial estate with the same name. Because the surroundings were taken into account in the design of the solar farm, it is barely visible from the public road. Also, the two old oak trees on the site will be preserved. The solar farm is expected to be put into operation at the end of 2021.

Solar farm construction
Ecorus is the main contractor for the construction of the solar farm and the civil engineering works. Visser & Smit Hanab, a VolkerWessels company, will be responsible for the construction of the link to the grid. Landscaping of the area will be in the hands of VolkerWessels company Gebr. Van Kessel. The project is financed by Eneco and VolkerWessels, supplemented with a project loan from Rabobank.

Cees de Haan, director Asset Development and Realisation Eneco: 'I am pleased that Eneco will be developing this solar farm together with VolkerWessels. The solar farm will be constructed on a vacant lot that is well suited for the installation of solar panels, in addition to the array of sustainable assets within the municipality of Dongen. At the same time, we are supporting two companies in their efforts to improve their sustainability:Coca-Cola and co-initiator VolkerWessels. A collaboration to be proud of.'

Jan van Rooijen, CFO VolkerWessels: 'Construction of this solar farm next to the De Wildert industrial estate is made possible by the good cooperation with our joint venture partner Eneco. This project is a development that contributes to our own CSR objectives from every perspective as well as the objectives in the national climate agreement. The total site covers 19 hectares, 3.5 of which will be set up as an ecological connection zone and 15.5 of which will be used by the solar farm. This means that it will have a positive impact on biodiversity in the area. Upon completion, this solar farm will allow VolkerWessels to generate nearly 20% of its Dutch green power by itself. This fantastic project is the result of having a clear goal and smart organisation of the right competences at Eneco as well as a number of VolkerWessels companies.'

Disclaimer

Eneco Holding NV published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 11:08:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:17aGRAPHITE ONE  : Announces Up to $12 Million Private Placement
AQ
07:17aKERING  : Morgan Stanley sticks Neutral
MD
07:16aAIRBUS  : Morgan Stanley maintains a Buy rating
MD
07:16aIvorian Bakers to Strike as Flour Prices Soar
DJ
07:15aUK and Singapore agree post-Brexit deal for financial services
RE
07:15aCUREVAC N  : Announces Appointment of Dr. Malte Greune as Chief Operating Officer and Transition of Dr. Florian von der Mülbe to Lead Accelerated Development of The RNA Printer® (Form 6-K)
PU
07:15aORBIS PROPERTIES SOCIMI U  : Sole Shareholder Resolutions - 30 June 2021
PU
07:15aFPT  : Software Sweeps the 2021 IT World Awards®, Taking Home the Grand ...
PU
07:15aAuction results of OFZ № 26239RMFS placement on 30 June, 2021
PU
07:15aUET UNITED ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY  : releases consolidated financial results for the fiscal year 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1K+S AG : K+S : European stocks, U.S. stock futures dip from peaks on pandemic jitters
2Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Exclusive-Scandal-hit Credit Suisse considers creating single private..
4Dollar set for best month since March, payrolls test looms
5EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. : EXTREME : The 10 most powerful companies in enterprise networking 2021

HOT NEWS