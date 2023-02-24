Advanced search
Enel Peru says state-run Chinese power firm eying possible purchase

02/24/2023 | 04:12pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen in Milan

LIMA (Reuters) - The Peruvian unit of Italy's biggest power utility, Enel, said on Friday that China Southern Power Grid is carrying out "due diligence" on the local unit for a possible purchase offer on its energy distribution operations.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Friday that the state-owned Chinese firm is weighing a possible bid for Enel's distribution business in Peru, which could be valued at some $3 billion.

Enel's local unit said in a statement, however, that it has no information about the status of talks or the possible amount of the "eventual transaction."

Due diligence often refers to a legally required appraisal of an asset by a potential purchaser geared toward better understanding all assets and liabilities.

In recent years, Chinese companies have shown growing interest in Latin American commodities, including energy sector investments.

The power company's owner, state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino in Lima; Additional reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL S.P.A. -0.49% 5.234 Delayed Quote.4.57%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -1.14% 5797.88 Real-time Quote.4.94%
