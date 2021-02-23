Log in
EnerBank Appoints Allyson Torsak as the Bank's New Chief Strategy Officer

02/23/2021 | 08:11am EST
Formerly serving at WebBank, Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch, Allyson Torsak joins management team as Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer to pursue strategic initiatives of America’s Home Improvement Lender of Choice

EnerBank USA® has hired Allyson Torsak as its new senior vice president, chief strategy officer. Ms. Torsak will report directly to President and CEO Charlie Knadler and identify, evaluate and execute on strategic initiatives to support EnerBank’s mission to be America’s home improvement lender of choice.

Ms. Torsak was previously chief operating officer at APiO, a FinTech company focused on accounting data integration for small business financing. She also co-founded ROOT Credit, a start-up focused on SMB lending, decisioning and scoring middleware. Her prior experience includes strategic partnership and business development for WebBank, credit risk reviews and analysis of European Mutual Funds for Goldman Sachs, and credit review analysis of the global market and investment loan portfolios at various business units of Merrill Lynch & Co.

“Allyson brings a wealth of experience and a ton of energy to EnerBank,” said Charlie Knadler, President and CEO of EnerBank. “Her role is critical to the Bank developing, communicating, executing, and sustaining our strategic initiatives along with adding to our mission of being America’s home improvement lender of choice. We are glad to have her as part of the executive team.”

Ms. Torsak received her bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in French at the University of Utah and her MBA, International Business, at the Thunderbird School of Global Management. She has volunteered as a course instructor with Junior Achievement of Utah, contributed time to the Utah Arts Council and was a previous Builders Circle Board Member of EDCUtah.

“I am very excited to join the tremendous team at EnerBank,” said Ms. Torsak. “The Bank has been successful by focusing exclusively on the home improvement market, and delivering market-leading training and tools for contractors to offer the best payment option choices for their customers. I look forward to contributing to this success and leading the future strategy to fulfill this mission.”

For more information about EnerBank and its services for contractors and program sponsors in the home improvement industry, visit enerbank.com.

About EnerBank USA—America’s home improvement lender of choice

EnerBank USA® is the largest specialized home improvement FDIC-insured bank in the country, providing home improvement loans through strategic business partners and independent home improvement contractors. We work hand-in-hand with manufacturers, distributors, franchisors, and major retailers of home improvement, remodeling, and energy-saving products and services. Our mission is to grow contractors’ businesses by increasing leads, boosting close rates, and growing average job size, while helping homeowners fulfill their home improvement dreams. We also make receiving lending approvals and funding requests quick and easy through our Mobile Loan App. We’re America’s home improvement lender of choice. Learn more at enerbank.com.


© Business Wire 2021
